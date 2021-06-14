Monday, June 14, 2021
Home News Reports Telangana govt under fire for spending crores on luxury cars for bureaucrats in the...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Telangana govt under fire for spending crores on luxury cars for bureaucrats in the middle of raging pandemic

32 Kia Carnival cars were bought by the Telangana government and were handed over to 32 additional collectors after they finished a review meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday.

OpIndia Staff
Telangana government comes under fire for splurging on luxury cars, SUVs in the midst of a pandemic
KCR government in Telangana purchases 32 luxury cars amidst pandemic(Image Courtesy: India Today)
135

Even as Telangana staggers under the economic shadow of the coronavirus-induced downturn, the state government demonstrated a reckless display of profligacy as it splurged Rs 11 crore for buying 32 luxury cars for IAS officers in the state. The decision has drawn flak from opposition parties, given that state is already reeling under a debt of Rs 40,000 crore and a devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

32 Kia Carnival cars were bought by the Telangana government and were handed over to 32 additional collectors after they finished a review meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday. A video of the event showed CM K Chandrasekhar Rao inspecting the vehicles and the cars at the CM’s residence in Hyderabad. The 32 Kia Carnival cars are estimated to cost around Rs 25-30 lakhs each.

Earlier, the state government had provided Toyota Innova Crysta vehicles to bureaucrats and Toyota Fortuner SUVs to police for their use.

The state’s finances are in dire straits and yet the KCR government gave its approval for buying a fleet of luxury cars for its IAS officers. This decision has not gone well with the opposition parties and the activists, who have accused the Telangana government of having misplaced priorities even as COVID-19 continues to ravage the state.

Opposition parties slam KCR for extravagant spending on luxury cars amidst mounting debts

The opposition party BJP has decreed the decision of the KCR government and termed it a “criminal splurge of public exchequer” by CM KCR to “appease bureaucrats”.

“This recklessly extravagant use of public money is happening in the midst of the global pandemic while the poor and common people are buckling under the mounting pressure of debts due to COVID hospitalisation. How can Chief Minister Rao justify spending over 11 crores to buy 32 ultra-luxury vehicles?” BJP Spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao questioned the state government.

The BJP leaned on the Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s recent statement where he admitted that the state had lost massive revenue because of lockdowns and wanted increased FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limits to raise more loans. Harish Rao had then asked the centre to increase the borrowing limit of the State from the present three per cent to five per cent under FRBM Act. He reasoned that the expenditure of the state has increased and revenues decreased due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rao questioned, “How can the government justify this kind of opulence when the revenue is cratering? BJP is asking is that why you are taking loans for?” Rao said the BJP demands an immediate roll-back of the decision.

Even the Congress party was not pleased with the chief minister’s callous decision to spend on luxury cars even as the coronavirus pandemic was exacting an unprecedented economic toll. Calling out the audacity of the state government’s move, Congress’ D Sravan Kumar reportedly said, “As such KCR has pushed the surplus state of Telangana into a debt trap state with a whopping debt of Rs 40,000 crore. They already have government cars in good condition.”

In addition to the opposition parties, even activists have not minced words in criticising the decision taken by the KCR government.

“The state has no more than 650 ambulances under 108 services for four crore citizens i.e. approximately one ambulance for 60,000 citizens. Yet the CM hands out 32 cars of almost Rs 31 lakh each in the name of administration, costing Rs 9.2 crore. A high-end ambulance costs Rs 16 lakh,” said social activist Vijay Gopal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan alleges India wants it to deny consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav so India can use it against Pak in ICJ

OpIndia Staff -
In July 2019, ICJ had directed Pakistan to stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav and allow him consular access.
News Reports

Mother of ISIS terrorist hopes that ‘kind-hearted’ PM Modi will pardon and ensure her daughter’s return to India

OpIndia Staff -
Four women from Kerala who had escaped with their husbands to join ISIS are now in a Afghan prison.

Telangana govt under fire for spending crores on luxury cars for bureaucrats in the middle of raging pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Immersed in the debt of Rs 40,000 crores and mounting economic woes, the KCR government recently purchased 32 fleet of luxury cars for its bureaucrats

60-year-old woman gang-raped in front of her grandson: More horror stories emerge from Bengal as women speak up in SC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Women in West Bengal have moved the Supreme Court narrating the details of the horrifying gang-rapes they were subjected to in the post-poll violence by the members of ruling party.

G7 summit: Italian PM calls for review of China’s Belt and Road initiative, calls China an autocracy that doesn’t respect multilateral rules

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Italian Prime Minister pointed out that while the country's participation in China's expansionist policy was not raised at G7, the agreement will be carefully assessed.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: An actor with a difference

Entertainment Dibakar Dutta -
Sushant Singh Rajput represented the hope of millions of middle-class individuals, hoping to make it big in Bollywood.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kamal R Khan calls Mika Singh ‘anpadh gawar sooar’ after the singer released a diss track titled ‘KRK Kutta’: Here is how the feud...

Dibakar Dutta -
The feud between KRK and Mika Singh descends to calling each other ‘dogs’ and ‘pigs’, here how it unfolded
Read more
Opinions

How a ‘liberal’ filmmaker went from criticising Rahul Gandhi to saying ‘I am on your side’ and what it shows

Nirwa Mehta -
Congress and their loyalists are still not able to get over the shock of not only losing 2019 elections, but BJP outperforming them and itself from the previous term.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi kills the manufactured stories about his rift with Yogi Adityanath with just three words

OpIndia Staff -
In a rare gesture, PM Modi publicly praised Yogi Adityanath for a scheme amid the manufactured reports about rift between the two
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Video of a car sinking in a hole within seconds goes viral after incessant rains. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The car has been pulled out with the help of a crane from the 40 feet deep well and no injuries have been reported.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader demands a flyover in Mumbai be renamed after Moinuddin Chishti, who credited himself for capturing Prithviraj Chauhan

OpIndia Staff -
The leader of the so-called Hindutva party stated that the Muslim community’s demand must be respected and the flyover be renamed at the earliest.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Ibrahim steals cow from his Hindu neighbour’s house, slaughters and sells the meat at local market

OpIndia Staff -
Ibrahim slaughtered the animal in his house and then went ahead and even sold the slaughtered meat at a local market.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,943FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com