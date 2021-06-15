Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Home News Reports Thane: Marathi artist arrested for social media post against Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Thane: Marathi artist arrested for social media post against Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

The complaint against Kotkar was lodged by a local Shiv Sena corporator named Yogesh Jankar. He has alleged that Kotkar's post promoted enmity between communities.

OpIndia Staff
Marathi artist arrested for Facebook post against Sena minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
36

37-year-old Marathi artist Mayuresh Kotkar has been arrested by Thane Police for posting an allegedly objectionable statement on social media against state cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader and MVA minister Eknath Shinde.

As per reports, Kotkar- a resident of Balkum in Thane, had posted an allegedly defamatory statement about minister Eknath Shinde on his social media profile on Friday. 

Soon after, a complaint was lodged against Kotkar by a local Shiv Sena corporator named Yogesh Jankar. 

In his complaint, Jankar alleged that Kotkar had posted a defamatory comment on the Facebook page of the minister. The content was not just defamatory but also inflammatory that could have led to a clash between two communities, Jankar added in his complaint. 

Kotkar had posted a comment concerning the recent row over the naming of the international airport in Navi Mumbai, said the police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC for defamation, intent to incite, and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes. 

Kotkar has been sent to judicial custody and a probe is on by the Sri Nagar police in Thane.

Navi Mumbai Airport name proposal

As per reports, thousands of local residents and Navi Mumbai international airport project-affected people had formed a 12-km long human chain last week to protest against the proposal to name the upcoming airport after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

Around one lakh villagers from the project area held placards demanding that the airport be named after the late Peasants and Workers’ Party (PWP) leader and parliamentarian Dinkar Balu Patil, popularly known as DB Patil.

Kotkar too had made several posts on his social media demanding the airport be named after DB Patil. 

A committee spearheading the agitation has warned that the protest will intensify if the demands are not met. A call to gherao Konkan Bhavan in Raigad district on June 24 has been given to press for the demand.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShiv Sena politics, Maharashtra news, Navi Mumbai airport
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots case: Delhi HC grants bail to accused Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal

OpIndia Staff -
The High Court has granted bail to the three accused in connection with the FIR 59 filed by the Delhi Police in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.
News Reports

‘Go to haram restaurants and poison their food’: Ex-Australian ISIS bride now lives a free life in Turkey. Details

Anurag -
Zehra Duman married three ISIS terrorists. All three were killed during the war and Duman was living in a Syrian camp with her two children when she fled to Turkey.

Pinarayi Vijayan waters down ISIS “fighters” as their Kerala-born widows seek to return to India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the calls by parents of the women terrorists to allow the return of their daughters back to India, the Kerala Chief Minister on Monday said that the centre will decide on bringing back these four Kerala women lodged in the Kabul jail.

Islamist apologists spread fake propaganda to defame Jai Shri Ram. Here are the ‘liberals’ who are ‘ashamed’ over fake news

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
'Liberals' and Islamist apologist not only want to defame Jai Shri Ram chant, but also want Hindus to be ashamed over fake hate crime.

How Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair communalised a petty quarrel and tried to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
It must be pointed out that the video of the assault does not contain any audio, which can verify the claim that Saifi was coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Ram Ram'

PM CARES Fund: DRDO to set up 850 oxygen plants across the country

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Government of India has ordered DRDO to setup 850 oxygen plants across country under PM CARES Fund

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

Kamal R Khan calls Mika Singh ‘anpadh gawar sooar’ after the singer released a diss track titled ‘KRK Kutta’: Here is how the feud...

Dibakar Dutta -
The feud between KRK and Mika Singh descends to calling each other ‘dogs’ and ‘pigs’, here how it unfolded
Read more
Sports

Young billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s account closed by Chess.com as he admits cheating in charity game to defeat Vishwanathan Anand

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Kamath created quite the flutter recently after he apparently defeated Vishwanathan Anand in a game of chess.
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
News Reports

Rohingyas settled all over UP with forged Aadhaar, voter IDs, fresh arrests reveal they are getting financial aid too: Report

OpIndia Staff -
ADG informed that the Rohingyas have settled in every assembly constituency with forged voter ID cards.
Read more
Sports

Vishwanathan Anand expresses disappointment after Indian billionaire admits to cheating to defeat him: Here’s what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Vishwanathan Anand has issued a statement after Nikhil Kamath cheated to win a game against him at a charity event.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,107FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com