Thursday, June 17, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Surrender to us if you want jobs under govt scheme’: TMC leader threatens ISF...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Surrender to us if you want jobs under govt scheme’: TMC leader threatens ISF workers to join his party

TMC leader Modasser Hossain said that those working for other parties have to surrender to the ruling party if they are willing to find work under the 100-days' job scheme

OpIndia Staff
Modasser Hossain
3

Even after almost two months of Mamata Banerjee returning to power in West Bengal, the violence by TMC against opposition parties continues. While the large-scale attack on BJP workers in the state continues, the party has chosen to attack other parties also that contested against it in the assembly elections. In the recent incident of the same, a TMC leader threatened the supporters and workers of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) that if they join the TMC, they will not get the benefits of govt schemes.

Modasser Hossain, panchayat head of Bhogali-II panchayat in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas, made controversial comments on Tuesday. During the inauguration of a party office in the Katalia region, Modasser Hossain said that those working for other parties have to surrender to the ruling party if they are willing to find work under the 100-days’ job scheme.

He said that people who had joined the Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui led ISF should pledge allegiance to the Trinamool Congress, if they hope to get jobs under the scheme. “Activists who had worked for other parties during the elections after having taken all facilities from us will not be considered unless they surrender to us. Those who worked for the ISF during elections will have to show their allegiance to the ruling party,” he said.

Hossain said that those who had voted for ISF will have to surrender to us, else they will have to go to Furfura to get 100 days’ jobs. Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, the founder of the ISF, belongs to the Furfura Sharif, a holy place for Bengali Muslims.

“Our workers will not accept that we will provide jobs, roads and other services and you will be roaming around”, The TMC leader added. He also added even if non-TMC members go to the BDO office to get jobs under the scheme, that will be useless. He said, ‘some people are saying they will go to the BDO office, but I am saying you don’t have to go to the BDO office, because we control everything.’

TMC leader Modasser Hossain is known for making such provocative speeches. Before the West Bengal elections, he had said that only TMC voters will be allowed to vote at the polling booths. He had said that except Trinamool workers and supporters, no one can cast their votes in his area. Hossain had said that the supporters of the other parties need not go to the polling booths as they will not be allowed to enter and vote. He had said that although booths will be guarded by central forces, TMC workers will be patrolling the streets and they won’t allow non-TMC voters to move.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

The Wire tries to force fit a ‘hate crime’ angle in Ghaziabad incident only because victim is a Muslim

Nirwa Mehta -
The Wire lowers its bar, goes from whitewashing Islamist terrorists to defending random 'taveez maker' from rural Uttar Pradesh
Law

‘Based on social media narrative than evidence and chargesheet: Delhi Police files SLP after Pinjra Tod accused get bail

OpIndia Staff -
On 15th June, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Jamia Milia Islamia student leader Asif Iqbal Tanha, far-left ‘activists’ Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD, accused of fanning communal hate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being called out as fake news, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker continued to spread the lies that she heard the video wherein the men beating up the elderly Muslim man forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Organisation, that tried to help Prashant Bhushan keep illegal Rohingyas in India, could be compromised by China, UK Parliamentary Panel finds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee is all set to release a report that says that China is on its way to breaking up multilateral organisations

Watch: Bauna Saddam, man who hired Abdul to make ‘tabeez’ reveals details, occult material obtained from Ghaziabad elderly man

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
More details emerge in the Ghaziabad fake 'hate crime' case. Occult material, confession of man who hired him for his 'services' show how Abdul lied

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

OpIndia Staff -
COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Read more
News Reports

The Quint withdraws its cartoon defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant after Ghaziabad ‘hate crime’ turns out to be fake

OpIndia Staff -
TheQuint in an attempt to further its Hinduphobic propaganda published a cartoon featuring two completely unrelated incidents and parroted Zubair's baseless claims.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,085FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com