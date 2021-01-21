Thursday, January 21, 2021
AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui launches ‘secular’ party to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui confirmed that his newly launched 'secular' political outfit might contest state elections from all 294 Assembly seats.

In what could be seen as fresh trouble for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui has floated a new ‘secular’ political party in Kolkata today. The launch comes ahead of the upcoming Bengal Assembly polls. Speculation surrounding whether Siddique would contest individually or join any existing political party had been circulating for the past month. Now putting all speculations to rest, the Muslim cleric finally floated his own new party- The Indian Secular Front (ISF).

It is pertinent to note here that for the last few months it was being speculated that Siddiqui is planning to enter politics and that Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be allying with Siddiqui’s group in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. AIMIM will contest elections in the state for the first time, and it will be benefited by the existing grassroots support that Siddiqui enjoys.

Meanwhile, confirming that his newly launched ‘secular’ political outfit might contest state elections from all 294 Assembly seats, the Islamic cleric said at the launch of his political outfit at Kolkata Press Club: “We have formed this party to ensure that constitutional democracy is protected, everybody gets social justice and all of us live with dignity.” Heaping praises for AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Siddiqui said that he met Owaisi who has assured him his support.

With this, the predicaments of Mamata Banerjee, who is already trying to deal with the new saffron wave in the state, will only increase. For years Mamata Banerjee has been thriving in West Bengal by appeasing her Muslim vote bank. Now, if a predominantly Muslim political outfit joins the fray, it is only obvious, that in all likeliness, it will consolidate the Muslims electorally, which means fresh trouble for the incumbent Trinamool Congress in the state of West Bengal.

The controversial Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui

For the uninitiated, the Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui is the same cleric who had recently made some bizarre claims. He had said that the Muslims constitute the majority in the State of West Bengal. He claimed that Adivasis, Matuas and Dalits do not fall into the Hindu fold.

Speaking at a rally in November last year, Siddiqui had tried to spread panic by saying things like: “If we do not come to power next time, they (Hindus) will rape our women in front of our eyes. Do you understand? You cannot do anything if you do not have power in your hands.”

The Islamic cleric had also courted controversy after he had demanded a virus from Allah that could kill 50 crore people in India in one go.

Earlier, Abbas Siddiqui had threatened to block Kolkata airport if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not revoked. 

Editor's picks

