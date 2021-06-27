Sunday, June 27, 2021
Home News Reports Days after being summoned by UP Police, Twitter's grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur quits
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Days after being summoned by UP Police, Twitter’s grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur quits

Dharmendra Chatur declined a comment on the matter. Twitter has not offered a statement either.

OpIndia Staff
Days after being summoned by UP Police, Twitter's grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur quits
Image Credit: Indian Express
358

Dharmendra Chatur, appointed by Twitter as its interim grievance officer as per the requirement of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, has quit the job. The development leaves the social media platform without a grievance officer.

As per Economic Times, Dharmendra Chatur declined a comment on the matter. Twitter has not offered a statement either. Chatur has deleted his Twitter account as well. Recently, Dharmendra Chatur was summoned by the UP Police along with Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari in connection with a manipulated video that peddled a fake hate crime.

The development comes days after IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Twitter account was locked for allegedly violating USA’s Copyright Act.

Twitter Inc. is in the middle of a tussle with the Indian government over the new IT rules. Ever since the Indian government enforced the new rules, the micro-blogging site has failed to comply with the Indian laws and has been delaying the compliance.

As Twitter did not comply with the rules, the Indian government sent a barrage of notices to the tech giant to follow the Indian laws. As usual, Twitter asked for more time to follow the Indian laws. With Twitter failing to follow the rules, the Indian government promptly withdrew its intermediary status for not complying with the new Information Technology Rules, which came into force on May 26.

In addition to the non-compliance, the Uttar Pradesh Government has initiated action against Twitter India for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state. An FIR has been lodged against the social media platform in connection with the Loni incident after Twitter failed to flag the fake news put out by alleged fact-checkers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter grievance officer
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Days after being summoned by UP Police, Twitter’s grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur quits

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Chatur, appointed by Twitter as its grievance officer, has quit the job days after being summoned by UP Police.
News Reports

Hindus object to play at Edinburg International Festival that shows deities using ‘F-word’, partying with booze: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus have objected to the hosting of a contentious play titled 'Hindu Times' at the Edinburg International Festival (EIF) in Scotland.

Sikhs abused for highlighting abduction and religious conversion to Islam in Kashmir, fractures appear in ‘Sikh-Muslim unity’ project

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Tensions are rife in Kashmir after two Sikh girls were allegedly kidnapped and converted to Islam recently.

Akali leader who mocked Hinduism as ‘weak religion’ for anti-conversion laws now wants same laws to save Sikh women from forced religious conversions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The abduction and religious conversion of two Sikh girls in Kashmir and lack of support from Muslim leaders for Sikh girls just shows what a farce this 'solidarity' has been.

Krishna Janmabhoomi trust offers bigger land to Muslims for mosque if they are willing to demolish Mughal-era Shahi Idgah Masjid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The petitioners cited the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya Sri Ram Janmbhoomi case, in which the apex court had granted the land rights to Ram Lalla and had offered a large piece of land to Muslims construct a mosque.

Sharad Pawar, other MVA leaders park cars on race track for athletes, ruining sports infrastructure worth crores

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Since ministers did not want to take elevators to reach the second floor where meeting was being held, they decided to use the race track as parking spot

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut likens her passport renewal woes to the ban on singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story comparing her passport ordeal to Kishore Kumar's plight.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
Media

Former NDTV Editor accused of plagiarism by K-drama podcasters

OpIndia Staff -
The theme of the video was similar to that of the podcast of 'Crash Landed on Kdramas'. Talwar, too, had cited several examples, that matched the ones of the podcasters.
Read more
Social Media

GoI Twitter account promotes book authored by anti-India propagandist Arundhati Roy, removes after outrage: Details

OpIndia Staff -
@MyGovIndia had shared a picture of a book authored by Arundhati Roy as a part of its 20 words Book Summary challenge.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,039FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com