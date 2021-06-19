Saturday, June 19, 2021
UP CM Yogi Adiyanath suspends Electricity Board official for frequent power cuts, warns officials against delays

The absence of Kumar left Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in anger, who suspended him with immediate effect for his negligence in the work of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath/ Image Source: Naiduniya
CM Yogi Adityanath, who was on a visit to Varanasi on Friday, held important meetings with the officials to take stock of the development works in the city. In one such meeting with Electricity Board officials, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed that the Managing Director of the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Saroj Kumar was not present at the meeting.

According to reports, the absence of Kumar left Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in anger, who suspended him with immediate effect for his negligence in the work of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam. The Chief Minister did not stop there. He also gave strict instructions to the department officials to complete the projects, failing which strict actions would be taken, he warned.

Reportedly, Kumar’s absence was not the only reason for his suspension. The frequent power cuts and the delay in completing projects were also the reasons for his suspension. To discuss these issues, the Chief Minister had summoned Saroj Kumar. However, Kumar did not attend the meeting.

In addition, the Chief Engineers and Municipal Commissioners of Jal Nigam have also been given strict warning to improve the situation in the region.

The Chief Minister, who has taken a special interest in the development works of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been making several visits to the region. The Chief Minister is himself taking stock of the several development works that the government has initiated. 

