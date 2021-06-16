Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Home News Reports UP govt surpasses its own record with the procurement of 53.80 lakh metric tonnes...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UP govt surpasses its own record with the procurement of 53.80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in the current season

Commissioner, Food and Supply Manish Chauhan said the increased number of purchase centres, increased MSP, no fixed time limit and transparency in procurement are some of the reasons that fuelled this year's record-high purchase of wheat.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath government surpasses its wheat purchase record with the procurement of 53.80 lakh metric tonnes in the current season
Yogi Adityanath(Image Courtesy: Economic Times)
6

Amidst the ongoing ‘farmers’ protests in and around the national capital, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has broken its own record in wheat procurement this year by purchasing 53.80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in the current season.

This is the highest wheat procurement in any given year with the previous high being 52.92 lakh metric tonnes in the year 2018-2019.

According to the reports, more than 12.16 lakh farmers have benefitted from this procurement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government is prepared to procure the wheat till the time farmers come to sell their produce. He has also extended the wheat procurement for the current season till June 22.

Commissioner, Food and Supply Manish Chauhan cites several reasons for the record purchase of wheat this year. He says the increased number of purchase centres, the increased MSP, no fixed time limit and transparency in procurement are some of the reasons that fuelled this year’s record-high purchase of wheat.

For the year 2021-22, the government has increased the MSP on wheat from Rs 1,925 to Rs 1,975. Even the number of procurement centres have increased from 5,000 last year to 6,000 this year.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic induced slowdown, we are still purchasing almost one lakh metric tonnes of wheat every day. On June 14, we bought 1.14 MT of wheats from the farmers,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan also revealed that it is the first time that farmers have received the benefits of Direct Benefit Transfer(DBT). The payment is directly credited into the bank accounts of farmers within 72 hours of purchase. In a bid to get rid of middlemen in wheat procurement, the state government has introduced the electronic point of purchase (e-PoP) machines ensuring transparency in the purchase of wheat.

“For the first time, the farmers have received direct benefits against the sale of their wheat crops without any delay and cuts under the ‘One Nation, One MSP, One DBT’,” Chauhan said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsYogi government, Yogi Adityanath news, Yogi Adityanath life
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India all set to manufacture Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, trial data demonstrates 90.4 overall efficacy

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of SII, plans to launch Novavax's Covovax in India by September contingent upon the regulatory approvals
News Reports

Kerala-based Maktoob Media gives a bizarre spin to Ghaziabad story, claims Aadil accused of beating the Muslim man was actually ‘rescuing’ him

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala based Maktoob Media peddles another fake news on Loni incident, claims accused Adil was rescuing Abdul Samad Saifi

Congress leader spreads vaccine hesitancy again, this time claims newborn calves are slaughtered for their serum. Here is the truth

Fact-Check Anurag -
Covaxin does not contain newborn calf serum. It was used for development of cells to replicate Covid-19 virus in lab to produce vaccine.

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate

The Quint withdraws its cartoon defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant after Ghaziabad ‘hate crime’ turns out to be fake

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TheQuint in an attempt to further its Hinduphobic propaganda published a cartoon featuring two completely unrelated incidents and parroted Zubair's baseless claims.

What happened in UP was illustrative of Twitter’s arbitrariness in fighting fake news: RS Prasad hits out on Twitter after it loses its safety...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While talking about the safe harbour provision of Twitter, Ravi Shankar Prasad said it has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair communalised a petty quarrel and tried to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
It must be pointed out that the video of the assault does not contain any audio, which can verify the claim that Saifi was coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Ram Ram'
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

Anurag -
Pakistan-born British rapper, who used to sell drugs before becoming a rapper, spoke the language of terrorists, used Gaumutra jibe
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,642FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com