“Population nearing an explosive stage”: UP Law Commission chairman emphasizes the need to keep population in check

Clarifying that the government is not against a particular religion or community, UP Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal said, “We don't want to give a message in UP that we are against any particular religion or anyone's human rights.”

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Justice Aditya Nath Mittal with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
1

UP Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal in a media interaction on Sunday spoke about keeping the population of the state in check. 

In a statement to ANI, Mittal said, “Population is nearing an explosive stage, causing other issues too -related to hospitals, foodgrains, houses, or employment. We believe that there should be a check on population. Population control is different from family planning.”

Clarifying that the government is not against a particular religion or community, Mittal informed, “We don’t want to give a message in UP that we are against any particular religion or anyone’s human rights.”

“We just want to see to it that the govt resources and facilities are available to those who are helping in and contributing to population control,” he added. 

It is imperative to note that no official confirmation regarding the population control bill has come from the Yogi Adityanath government. However, Mittal’s statement emphasizing the need to focus not just on family planning but also on population control hints at the same. 

Meanwhile, as per a Patrika report, the State Law Commission has begun drafting law for population control in UP. The commission will soon submit its report to the government after due diligence.

Assam announces adoption of two-child policy

The previous Assam govt under Sarbananda Sonowal had announced the introduction of population policy in the state in 2019, and now CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that population norms will be taken into action for providing government benefits. He said this days after urging the minority Muslim community of the state to adopt a decent family planning policy to deal with grinding poverty and chronic social problems.

While speaking on the matter on Friday (June 18), the Assam CM emphasized, “Be it loan waiver or other govt schemes, population norms will be taken into account. It won’t be applicable to tea garden workers/SC-ST community. In future, population norms will be taken into account as eligibility for govt benefits. Population policy has begun.”

He further added, “We will gradually incorporate a two-child policy for availing govt benefits. You can consider this an announcement.” The policy is already being implemented for govt jobs.

