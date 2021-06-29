Tuesday, June 29, 2021
After Uttar Pradesh, MP set to take action against Twitter for displaying distorted map of India on its platform

Mishra informed that DGP Vivek Jauhri has been asked to investigate the matter further and register a case in the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra
7

Amidst the tussle between Twitter and India, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister has informed that action will be taken against the platform for posting a distorted map of the country. 

Posting a video on social media, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that an FIR will be filed against Twitter by the Madhya Pradesh government for displaying the wrong map of India where Indian lands are shown as Pakistani and Chinese territories.

“For a long time, Twitter has been going against the country. Sometimes speaking unrestrained about India and sometimes by displaying the wrong map of the country. These are all serious issues and cannot be taken lightly. The central and state government have also taken it seriously,” Tweeted Mishra.

Mishra added that Twitter has been a repeat offender and that the matter has been taken seriously by the Government of India as well as the Madhya Pradesh government.

Additionally, Mishra informed that DGP Vivek Jauhri has been asked to investigate the matter further and register a case in the matter.

Case filed against Twitter in Uttar Pradesh

We reported earlier that Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been booked by Uttar Pradesh police under Section 505 (2) of IPC and Section 74 of IT (Amendment) Act 2008 for the same wrongdoing. 

Copy of the FIR filed at Bulandshahr

Filing an FIR, Praveen Bhati, a Bajrang Dal leader from Bulandshahr complained that the distorted map is a deliberate attempt by Twitter to mislead the world.

Distorted map of India

A massive controversy broke out after the social media giant posted a distorted map of India on the career section on its website. The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India. While Jammu and Kashmir is shown as a part of Pakistan, the entire Ladakh was shown as Chinese territory.

Distorted Map posted by Twitter on its website. Image Source: Twitter

Subsequently, Twitter pulled down the map quietly after the furor, however, it will be interesting to see if it is able to save itself from legal troubles. 

Twitter had been warned before

This is not the first time that the social media platform has shown the courage to display the wrong map of India. In October 2020, national security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter had labelled the Indian territory of Leh in Ladakh as part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). 

The government of India had issued a warning to CEO Jack Dorsey over the misrepresentation of the Indian map, however, it seems to have no effect on the platform who repeatedly chooses to make the same ‘mistake.’

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

