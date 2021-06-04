A curious case of assault has surfaced in the city of Bhopal. A fellow employee was mercilessly thrashed and his beard was shaved off by the operator of the MP Waqf Board operated Shifa hospital after he was accused of misbehaving with an elderly patient admitted in the hospital, a report published in Dainik Bhasker said.

The victim, Hafiz Mohammed Ateeq, an ambulance driver, has accused the director of the hospital, Mohsin Khan and his two associates Mudassir and Shahroz, of locking him up in an operation theatre and ruthlessly assaulting him. He has also accused the trio of shaving his beard, alleging that it was a big crime as per his religion. Shaving a beard is a violation of Islamic principles.

Reportedly, a video of Hafiz allegedly misbehaving with an old patient was shot by another employee and shared with the director of the hospital. Angered by this, the director of the hospital and his two associates confined him in an operation theatre and beat the living daylights out of him.

Now, a video of the victim has surfaced on social media websites. In the video clip, Hafiz claimed his innocence and alleged that he was conscientiously doing his duty of serving the patients. He said he was being implicated under the conspiracy, and condemned the director of the hospital and his two associates for cutting his beard. He threatened that if the culprits are not punished, he would commit suicide. A case was then registered against Mohsin Khan and his two associates Mudassir and Shahroz.

Apparently, the incident took place two days ago at Shifa Hospital located in Bharat Nagar of Bhopal. Hafiz was given the responsibility of attending to the patients in the hospital a few days back. He alleged that one day when he was taking care of a patient who had slipped into a coma, and adjusting his bed, pillow, another hospital staff member secretly shot his video and sent it to the hospital management. He was accused of misbehaving with the patient. After the incident, the director of the hospital Mohsin Khan and his two associates locked him up in an operation theatre, assaulted him and shaved his beard.

Most of the hospital staff members have refused to take a side in the case and have stated that the truth will come out once the investigation gets over. Some of them said it was illegal of the hospital management to take matters into their own hands and punish a person perceived to be guilty. They argue that the hospital management should have fired the employee or filed an FIR against him, instead of assaulting him.