Sunday, June 13, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: People climb atop tankers to avoid queues as water crisis worsens in Delhi
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Watch: People climb atop tankers to avoid queues as water crisis worsens in Delhi

The residents are forced to wait for over 5 hours for water, while only 4-5 water tankers come for 15,000 people.

OpIndia Staff
Amidst water crisis in Delhi, people forced to climb tankers to skip queues
People flock to fill their water vessels in Delhi (Photo Credits: India Today)
13

As the water crisis in the National Capital worsens, locals in the Vivekanand Camp in the Chanakyapuri area were seen climbing atop the water tank instead of waiting in queues.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a large group of women was seen waiting on the footpath with water vessels. When the water tanker of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) reached the Vivekanand Camp, a few of them climbed atop the water tanker with complete disregard for their safety. They then put in pipes to fill their buckets.

The desperate situation, caused due to the water crisis, led to overcrowding around the water tanker. People were also spotted without masks and violating social distancing guidelines amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Reportedly, the water crisis in the area has led to people lining up in long queues waiting for water tankers. The situation is similar in Sanjay Camp of the Chanakyapuri area. The residents are forced to wait for over 5 hours for water, while only 4-5 water tankers come for 15,000 people. Locals also said that while the tankers come twice a day, there is no fixed time for the same. Therefore, they are forced to wait for hours for the tankers.

Locals said that if they stay indoors, they won’t know when the tanker comes and even a five minutes delay will mean they will not get water. To avoid that, they keep waiting outside till the tankers come.

Amidst the rising temperature in the National Capital, people are left rendered by the Delhi administration. Meanwhile, a war-of-words have started between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the water crisis.

Earlier on June 5, the Delhi Jal Board had informed that areas including Inderpuri, Mayapuri, Todapur Village, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Hari Nagar, Kirti Nagar, HMP colony, and Punjabi Bagh would face water shortage due to repair work. It had urged the people to save adequate water.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How a ‘liberal’ filmmaker went from criticising Rahul Gandhi to saying ‘I am on your side’ and what it shows

Nirwa Mehta -
Congress and their loyalists are still not able to get over the shock of not only losing 2019 elections, but BJP outperforming them and itself from the previous term.
Crime

Karnataka: Ibrahim steals cow from his Hindu neighbour’s house, slaughters and sells the meat at local market

OpIndia Staff -
Ibrahim slaughtered the animal in his house and then went ahead and even sold the slaughtered meat at a local market.

Three women accused of forcefully converting Dalit girl to Islam, video of her reading namaz sent to father: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The man who allegedly kidnapped the girl has threatened the father to forget his daughter and said that he is ready to compensate him with 40-50 thousand rupees.

Kerala Minister extends support to sedition accused model Aisha Sultana, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan would help her fight Centre

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Coming out in support of Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana, Kerala Minister Sivankutty said the actor-turned-model need not worry about the case as she has Kerala government's support.

Shiv Sena leader demands a flyover in Mumbai be renamed after Moinuddin Chishti, who credited himself for capturing Prithviraj Chauhan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The leader of the so-called Hindutva party stated that the Muslim community’s demand must be respected and the flyover be renamed at the earliest.

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint, Indian Express, others spread lies about Aisha Sultana’s ‘bio weapon’ comment. Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
How mainstream media is helping Aisha Sultana get away with accusing Indian government of using COVID as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370
Read more
World

‘Decline is on’: Pakistanis furious after Saudi Arabia eases ‘guardianship rules’ for women

OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia has allowed single, widowed, and divorced women to stay independently without the prior approval of male guardian
Read more
Crime

India not to allow return of four Kerala-based women who had joined Islamic State, at least 3 of them are converts: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Govt is unlikely to allow four women from Kerala who had left to join Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP).
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
World

Honour killing of Pakistani girl in Italy: Victim’s cousin arrested in France, parents who fled to Pakistan and two other missing accused wanted by...

OpIndia Staff -
Ikram Ijaz, one of victim Saman Abbas’ cousins, was arrested in Nimes in France and was later handed over to Italy
Read more
News Reports

TV actor Sushant Singh’s troll account suspended by Twitter, restored later

OpIndia Staff -
Team Saath Official was the go-to Twitter account for left-liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,643FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com