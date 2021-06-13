Amidst water crisis in Delhi, people forced to climb tankers to skip queues

As the water crisis in the National Capital worsens, locals in the Vivekanand Camp in the Chanakyapuri area were seen climbing atop the water tank instead of waiting in queues.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a large group of women was seen waiting on the footpath with water vessels. When the water tanker of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) reached the Vivekanand Camp, a few of them climbed atop the water tanker with complete disregard for their safety. They then put in pipes to fill their buckets.

The desperate situation, caused due to the water crisis, led to overcrowding around the water tanker. People were also spotted without masks and violating social distancing guidelines amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

#WATCH | Some locals climb on the water tanker while others mill around as they wait for their turn to get water at Vivekanand Camp in the Chanakyapuri area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Mx6U59Q0CL — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Reportedly, the water crisis in the area has led to people lining up in long queues waiting for water tankers. The situation is similar in Sanjay Camp of the Chanakyapuri area. The residents are forced to wait for over 5 hours for water, while only 4-5 water tankers come for 15,000 people. Locals also said that while the tankers come twice a day, there is no fixed time for the same. Therefore, they are forced to wait for hours for the tankers.

"Sometimes we don't get to know about the arrival of water tanker by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as we stay inside. So we wait here on the road. Even a 5-minute delay can make us go home empty-handed" says Sheela, a resident of Vivekanand Camp in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mSZcY5481r — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Locals said that if they stay indoors, they won’t know when the tanker comes and even a five minutes delay will mean they will not get water. To avoid that, they keep waiting outside till the tankers come.

Amidst the rising temperature in the National Capital, people are left rendered by the Delhi administration. Meanwhile, a war-of-words have started between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the water crisis.

Earlier on June 5, the Delhi Jal Board had informed that areas including Inderpuri, Mayapuri, Todapur Village, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Hari Nagar, Kirti Nagar, HMP colony, and Punjabi Bagh would face water shortage due to repair work. It had urged the people to save adequate water.