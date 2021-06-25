Friday, June 25, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: UP Security guard shoots man for not wearing a mask inside bank premises
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: UP Security guard shoots man for not wearing a mask inside bank premises

The incident is believed to have taken place at 11:30 am in morning. The woman claimed that the guard had warned to shoot the victim on the chest and also damaged his phone.

Dibakar Dutta
UP: Security guard fires at unarmed man for not wearing mask in bank
Accused security guard Keshav (Photo Credits: ANI)
361

On Friday (June 25), a security guard fired at a customer for not wearing a mask and entering a bank during the lunch hour. The incident took place at the Junction Road branch of the Bank of Baroda branch in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Keshav Prasad Mishra. A Railway employee and also a customer at the bank, Rajesh Kumar, was allegedly stopped by the security guard for not wearing a mask. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the victim could be seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood. His wife was seen sitting next to him while the accused was standing nearby with his gun in hand.

While speaking about the matter, Rajesh’s wife Priyanka narrated, “The guard first stopped my husband from entering the bank and asked to wear a mask, after which he wore a mask and as he tried to enter again the guard again stopped him and said that he won’t allow to go inside as it was lunch time.” She added, “My husband tried to enter the bank after a little scuffle on which the guard shot him. I want strict action to be taken against the guard.”

The incident is believed to have taken place at 11:30 am in morning. The woman claimed that the guard had warned to shoot the victim on the chest and also damaged his phone. Reportedly, Rajesh sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh.

In his defense, the security guard claimed, “He did not have a mask. I pointed that out, so he got a mask… but then he started abusing me. We had an argument… there was pushing and shoving, and the firing happened accidentally. Even I am injured, you can see my buttons have come off. My rifle was loaded, the trigger got pressed inadvertently.”

On learning about the incident, a police team comprising of IGP (Bareilly Range) Ramit Sharma, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, SP (City) Ravindra Kumar reached the bank. While speaking to ANI, Bareilly SSP Rohit Sajwan said, “The injured who is a railway employee was taken to hospital & he is out of danger. The guard has been taken into custody. Probe underway.” The cops are now trying to ascertain the cause of the confrontation and the eventual firing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMan shot for not wearing mask uttar pradesh
Dibakar Dutta
Fascinated by Indian politics

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Fake IAS officer who duped Mimi Chakraborty seen with other TMC leaders in photos, his name appears with ministers on an inauguration plaque

OpIndia Staff -
Debanjan Deb, prime accused in Kolkata fake vaccine scam, found to have links with many TMC leaders, had attended Tagore bust inauguration
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.

Moga Massacre: When 25 Swayamsevaks sacrificed their lives to Khalistani terrorists while defending the RSS flag 32 years ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 25th of June every year, a lot of people visit Shahidi Park to pay homage to the RSS martyrs who lost their lives in the Moga massacre

‘My statements calling out the high-handedness of Twitter have clearly ruffled its feathers’: Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister of Information Technology took to Indian app Koo to share that his Twitter account had been blocked for about an hour by the global tech giant.

The spike that never came: How media made unfounded claims of 2020 festive season sparking a renewed Covid-19 surge

Specials Jinit Jain -
Media published a host of articles predicting that the festive season in 2020 would spark a COVID-19 surge. But it never happened.

The Oxygen Audit Interim Report that AAP claims does not exist was sent to Delhi govt official on 4th June: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt Principal Secretary (Home) is member of oxygen audit committee, and AIIMS director had sent the interim report to him on June 4

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,776FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com