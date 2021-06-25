On Friday (June 25), a security guard fired at a customer for not wearing a mask and entering a bank during the lunch hour. The incident took place at the Junction Road branch of the Bank of Baroda branch in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Keshav Prasad Mishra. A Railway employee and also a customer at the bank, Rajesh Kumar, was allegedly stopped by the security guard for not wearing a mask. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the victim could be seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood. His wife was seen sitting next to him while the accused was standing nearby with his gun in hand.

While speaking about the matter, Rajesh’s wife Priyanka narrated, “The guard first stopped my husband from entering the bank and asked to wear a mask, after which he wore a mask and as he tried to enter again the guard again stopped him and said that he won’t allow to go inside as it was lunch time.” She added, “My husband tried to enter the bank after a little scuffle on which the guard shot him. I want strict action to be taken against the guard.”

The incident is believed to have taken place at 11:30 am in morning. The woman claimed that the guard had warned to shoot the victim on the chest and also damaged his phone. Reportedly, Rajesh sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh.

In his defense, the security guard claimed, “He did not have a mask. I pointed that out, so he got a mask… but then he started abusing me. We had an argument… there was pushing and shoving, and the firing happened accidentally. Even I am injured, you can see my buttons have come off. My rifle was loaded, the trigger got pressed inadvertently.”

On learning about the incident, a police team comprising of IGP (Bareilly Range) Ramit Sharma, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, SP (City) Ravindra Kumar reached the bank. While speaking to ANI, Bareilly SSP Rohit Sajwan said, “The injured who is a railway employee was taken to hospital & he is out of danger. The guard has been taken into custody. Probe underway.” The cops are now trying to ascertain the cause of the confrontation and the eventual firing.