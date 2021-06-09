Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Covid-19 protocols flouted across Maharashtra as the state govt initiates a gradual unlock

While the relaxation in restrictions will help unlock the economy, there appears to be latency in measures to ensure the Covid-19 appropriate protocols are followed religiously across Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff
Rush at Nagpur's Mahatma Phule Market
4

With almost 1,68,000 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has already initiated a gradual ‘unlock’ in the state. However, such unlock has prompted people to violate the social-distancing norms heavily in the state. Reports from Nashik, Nagpur and Mumbai suggest how the Covid-19 protocols are being flouted across the state from the very first day of the ‘unlock.’ 

While the relaxation in restrictions will help unlock the economy, there appears to be latency in measures to ensure the Covid-19 appropriate protocols are followed religiously across the state.

Huge crowd at Nagpur‘s market

As per a Times Now report, a massive crowd was seen at the Mahatma Phule Market in Nagpur on Wednesday morning with people flouting every single Covid-19 norm. 

People were seen without proper masks and no maintained no social distancing. 

Nagpur’s Mahatma Phule market. Image Source: timesnownews.com

It is imperative to note that the fatality rate in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus is as high as 1.73 per cent with the state clocking around 10,000 fresh cases on a daily basis. 

Markets in Nashik bustle with activity

As the shops and establishments opened for business after more than a month, people thronged the markets in Nashik city. 

As per a Times of India report, the streets of the city witnessed bumper-to-bumper traffic with buyers flocking the markets to buy garments and school supplies.

While people were masked to avoid fines, social distancing norms went for a toss. 

Shoppers rush to markets in Gondia district

On the first day of lockdown, shoppers rushed to the markets in the Gondia district.

The continuous influx of customers made it impossible to maintain social distancing in the shops and the markets. 

As per ABP Majha report, several were seen strolling without masks on the market streets.

Long queues for buses in Mumbai

With the public transport services resuming in Mumbai, long queues for buses were observed at Mumbai’s northern suburb- Borivali station. 

With several restrictions relaxed, heavy traffic was reported at Mumbai’s Western Express Highway. 

Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra

The state of Maharashtra recorded 10,891 new coronavirus cases and 702 fatalities on June 08. 

The government of Maharashtra has announced a 5-level unlock strategy for the state depending upon the positivity rate of the regions. 

As per a state order, the Public Health Department has to declare the positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation percentage for each district every Thursday. 

The district management authorities, after accessing the parameters for shall decide which level of restrictions should be imposed in their administrative units in their units.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

