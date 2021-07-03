Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife for 15 years, Kiran Rao, have released a statement announcing their divorce. In the statement, they said that they had been planning the separation for a long time and while they would go their separate ways, they would continue to be co-parent their son, Azad. The statement also said that they will continue to work together for, Paani Foundation.

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, in a joint statement announce divorce after 15 years of marriage.



The couple said, "We would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other." pic.twitter.com/gnQd2UPLTZ — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Here is the text of their statement:

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together”.

The statement further read, “We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”