Monday, July 19, 2021
'Aap chronology samjhiye': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition over Pegasus 'snoopgate'

Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is not surprising that the Congress party has jumped into the matter.

'Aap chronology samjhiye': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition over Pegasus 'snoopgate'
Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed the opposition over the Pegasus Snoopgate in a blog posted on his website. In the blog post, the Union Home Minister used his now famous phrase ‘Aap Chronology Samjhiye’ to convey his message to the public.

Amit Shah said, “The facts and sequence of events are for the entire nation to see. Today the Monsoon Session of Parliament has started. In what seemed like a perfect cue, late last evening we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim – to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India’s development trajectory.”

“The people of India have high hopes from the current Monsoon Session. Key bills for the welfare of farmers, youngsters, women and the backward sections of society are lined up for debate and discussion. No less than the Prime Minister said that the Government is ready to discuss all topics,” he added.

The Home Minister also said that it is not surprising that the Congress party has jumped into the matter. He said that they have a well known history of “trampling over democracy” and now that their house is not in order, they have latched into the issue to derail the agenda of the Parliament.

Notably, Amit Shah said, “People have often associated this phrase with me in lighter vein but today I want to seriously say – the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions…Aap Chronology Samajhiye! This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection.”

Foreign media in collaboration with leftist propagandist website The Wire has made a series of allegations against the Indian Government without any shred of evidence. The Wire received the information from Forbidden Stories and Amnesty, both with extensive links to the US establishment and foreign regime change propaganda.

