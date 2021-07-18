Sunday, July 18, 2021
AIMIM Twitter account hacked, poses as Elon Musk to talk about crypto currency

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM Twitter account hacked, poses as Elon Musk to talk about crypto
3

Twitter account of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was compromised earlier today where it posed as business magnate Elon Musk to talk about crypto currency.

AIMIM account compromised

Replying to actual Elon Musk’s tweet, AIMIM posing as Elon Musk (Ꭼꮮꮻɴ Ꮇꮜꮪꮶ) excitedly talked about crypto currency and claimed that 100,000,000 DOGE will be distributed to those who take part in some online event.

Interestingly, this is the second time in a month AIMIM’s Twitter account has been compromised.

On 9th July, too, the account was hacked where AIMIM had posed as Elon Musk to lure people to join some website promising DOGE.

Soon, netizens took to twitter to mock AIMIM for getting hacked.

Twitter user mocking AIMIM

Netizens were left wondering how will AIMIM leaders protect the people of Uttar Pradesh if they cant even protect their own Twitter account.

Bots

Bots, too, spotted AIMIM account and started responding to crypto currency calls.

At the time of publishing of this report, the account is still compromised.

