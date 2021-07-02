Friday, July 2, 2021
Bengaluru sonic boom? HAL refuses to comment on the sound but issues statements over loud sound heard in the city

Spokesperson of HAL said that, "Regular sorties of fighters and trainee aircraft take place from HAL airport. Today was no different. HAL can't comment on the loud sound reportedly heard today in Bengaluru".

OpIndia Staff
Loud sound heard in Bengaluru, residents suspect another sonic boom/ Image Source: Arunachal Observer/ Representational Image
On Friday noon, residents of Bengaluru city, especially in South Bengaluru, heard a loud explosion-like sound at around 12:30 PM, creating a wave of panic. The southern metropolis of Bengaluru was sent into a tizzy after some parts of the city were rocked with the sound of “boom”. 

Several Bengaluru residents took to Twitter to share that they heard a loud sound on Friday noon. The loud sound was heard in residential localities, mainly in Bengaluru South – Sarjapur area, JP Nagar, Benson Town, Ulsoor, ISRO Layout, HSR Layout.

Netizens said they were terrified to hear such an unexpected burst. Reportedly, some residents said that the loud sound rattled their window panes and doors.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Police suspect that the sound was a sonic boom produced during the fighter jet sorties in the city, which is home to training command and an IAF airbase. “We are checking with the Air Force,” a senior official said to the Hindu.

HAL too issues a statement. Spokesperson of HAL said that “Regular sorties of fighters and trainee aircraft take place from HAL airport. Today was no different. HAL can’t comment on the loud sound reportedly heard today in Bengaluru”.

A sonic boom is a sound created when an object moves faster than the speed of the sound. For example, when a supersonic jet accelerates and crosses the speed of the sound, it creates shock waves, which creates a thunderous boom noise. The shock waves also cause windows and other objects in the vicinity of the shack, which can be a frightening experience, and due to which people may mistake it for an earthquake.

A similar loud explosion-like sound was heard last year in May in Bengaluru as well, sending residents into a frenzy. Later, the Indian Air Force had issued a muted clarification, confirming that it was an IAF fighter jet going supersonic that caused the boom over Bengaluru. The IAF had said that while jets fly at supersonic speeds beyond city limits, the noise was heard in the city due to reduced noise levels caused by the lockdown and the weather condition.

(This is a developing story. The report will be updated with latest updates)

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

