Sixty-five year old Sayad Ali, accused in the murder and rape of a nine-year old, was shot in Assam while he attempted to flee from police custody on Friday. He made the attempt when he was taken to the crime scene during the course of the investigation.

At Gasarguri point along the Morigaon-Bhuragaon PWD road, the police vehicle was stopped to transfer him to another vehicle. That is when Sayad Ali made an attempt to flee, said Morigaon Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan. “The accused tried to flee from police custody at around 2 am. Police resorted to two rounds of firing and he was injured in it,” she stated.

On Friday, Sayad Ali attempted to escape after claiming that he needed to urinate. He sustained bullet injuries to his knees. “While being taken for reconstruction of scene of crime tried to escape under garb of answering nature’s call. Subsequently, Morigaon police had to use lawful minimum force to prevent escape,” Special director-general of police G.P Singh was quoted by The Shillong Times as saying.

The accused has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment. He was arrested on the 27th of June in connection with a case of suspected gang rape and murder of a nine year old girl whose body was recovered from a Jute field near the Brahmaputra river on the 20th of June.

Residents of the Balidunga village reportedly claim that the accused has been involved in numerous crimes earlier. Some have even demanded capital punishment for the accused.