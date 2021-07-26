Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday urged Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga to investigate why civilians from his states were holding sticks and trying to incite violence on the Assam-Mizoram border.

He said, “Honble Zoramthanga Ji, could you please investigate why are civilians from Mizoram holding sticks and trying to incite violence? We urge civilians to not take up law and order on their own hands and permit peaceful dialogue to take place between governments.”

There is an ongoing conflict over land between the states of Assam and Mizoram. The statement from Assam’s CM came after Mizoram’s CM published a video from his official Twitter account urging Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action over increasing tension across the border between the two states.

The dispute has escalated in recent times. The Assam Police has established camps at two places along the interstate border. “Both the Assam Police and the Mizoram Police are now camping in that area. As a result, some people have left the place, but it is not due to any threat from the Mizo forces,” Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant said on Thursday.

The development came after Assam Police attempted to clear land allegedly encroached by people from the other state. The team was allegedly attacked with IED on July 10 and explosions were heard the following day as well.

On Sunday night, eight huts that belonged to Mizo farmers were allegedly set on fire by miscreants. Both states have deployed police forces at the interstate border amid the escalating tensions.

Clashes had erupted along the border in October 2020 as well. Around 20 huts were incinerated on that occasion.