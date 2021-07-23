The Bombay High Court today withdrew its comments praising Stan Swamy after objections by the NIA. Justice SS Shinde said that he realises that NIA was hurt that he said something personally, and informed that he is taking those words back.

JustIn – #BombayHighCourt withdraws oral praise for Father #StanSwamy and his work, after NIA objects.



HC- Suppose you are hurt that I personally said something, I take those words back. Our endeavour is always to be balanced. But you see Mr Singh, we are also human beings… pic.twitter.com/23f0192Lm1 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 23, 2021

He said that the court always endeavours to be balanced. However, the judge justified the earlier comment saying that they are also human beings.

On July 19, the Bombay High Court had praised Stan Swamy following his demise. The court said that it has respect for works done by him. Justice Shinde had said that the graceful funeral service of Swamy had touched him. He had said, “I was informed about the timing of the funeral service. Such a wonderful person. The kind of services he has rendered to the society. We have respect for his work. Legally, whatever is there against him is a different matter…We normally don’t get time for TV, but we saw this funeral, and it was very graceful.”

84 years old Stan Swamy was under arrest by NIA in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, and died on July 5 in a Mumbai hospital due to health issues. After his death, a Bombay High Court bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar had asked the authorities conduct a probe into the death.

The court had made comments on Monday during the hearing of an appeal to allow ex-Xaviers College Principal Father Frazer Mascaren to join the mandatory Magisterial inquiry into Father Swamy’s death as next of kin. The court had also said that it had ensured that Swamy received all possible medical attention after his health had deteriorated.

The court mentioned that Mascaren didn’t have any complaint against the court and the hospital regarding treatment of Stan Swamy. “When the matter was heard, and the medical officer informed about the very, very sad news, you said you don’t have a grievance against the hospital or the court… Every time we have acceded to your request. It is very unfortunate. We never imagined that this would happen. So far as our court is concerned, we give patient hearing to every side,” the court had said regarding the death.