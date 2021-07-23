The regional manager of Muthoot Finance Jaydev Goyal’s house was looted in broad daylight at gunpoint in Punjab’s Zirakpur district. Four thieves brandishing guns and swords barged into Goyal’s home on Thursday.

Goyal, who had retired from the post of DGM of Union Bank and now working as a regional manager at Muthoot Finance, had already left for his office at the time of the incident. His 60-year-old wife Naresh Rani, 40-year-old son Kapil Goyal and a maid were present in the house when a group of four robbers entered his home one by one and held his family captive.

The four robbers arrived on two bikes around 11.30 am and after taking the family members and the maid hostage, searched the house for about two and a half hours. They fled after looting cash, silver and gold jewellery from the house.

The thieves who first disconnected the internet connection of the CCTVs installed held Goyal’s wife and maid captive at gunpoint. Goyal’s son Kapil was also intimidated using a sword. They threatened Goyal’s wife to hand over all the cash and jewellery or they would kill her son. They also snatched their mobile phones and kept them in the refrigerator.

As per reports, the robbers looted 30 tolas of gold jewellery and silver utensils worth lakhs, Rs 20,000 cash and also stole god’s jewellery and cash kept as an offering from the temple. Incidentally, they left back Rs 3 in the temple in the house.

Traumatized by the loot, Goyal’s family informed him immediately as soon as the accused fled on their bikes after a two and half hour search. Rushing home, Goyal immediately informed the police after which the SP (Rural), DSP and the SHO of Zirakpur police station reached the spot.

A forensic team also arrived to collect fingerprints and carry out further investigation. Additionally, a manhunt has been launched to nab the perpetrators.

Goyal was thankful that the thieves did not cause much harm to his family through his son was slapped and his wife tied up by the robbers. His wife who is an asthma patient is still mortified by the incident.