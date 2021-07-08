Thursday, July 8, 2021
HomeNews ReportsChandigarh police send notice to Salman Khan and his sister Alvira as businessman alleges...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Chandigarh police send notice to Salman Khan and his sister Alvira as businessman alleges fraud by ‘Being Human’

Non-fulfilment of the contract and on receiving no redressal from the company, Gupta was forced to file an official complaint and has appealed to the Chandigarh Police to take action against the company and Salman Khan in this entire matter.

OpIndia Staff
1

A Chandigarh-based businessman Arun Gupta has filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police against film actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, CEO of Being Human and several others alleging fraud. Basis Gupta’s complaint, the Chandigarh Police has sought a reply from Salman Khan, his sister and others named as accused within 10 days.

Allegations by Arun Gupta

As per a TV9 report, Gupta claimed that he invested rupees three crores to open a franchise in Manimajra, Chandigarh of the jewellery arm of Being Human- Salman Khan’s popular apparel brand. 

However, Gupta alleged that the company failed to send goods for his showroom and the Being Human jewellery segment run by a company named Style Quotient Jewellery Private Limited seems to have shut shop. Their website also is defunct, revealed Gupta. 

Even after contacting and writing to the company multiple times, Gupta received no reply from them. Gupta’s showroom houses all the products of Being Human and said that he has a written agreement with the company. 

He also submitted images of him and his family with actor Salman Khan. Additionally, Gupta also shared a video clip as proof from Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss in which he reportedly announced the launch of this showroom. 

Businessman Arun Gupta with actor Salman Khan. Image Source: TV9

About the showroom

Gupta informed that he, trusting the actor, had invested a huge amount to open this showroom in Chandigarh in 2018. Khan was supposed to be there for the inauguration but since he was busy, he sent his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma for the opening, informed Gupta. 

While working on the deal, Gupta was promised on behalf of the company that all the jewellery items would be provided by the company itself and that they would also promote his showroom.

However, on non-fulfilment of the contract and on receiving no redressal from the company, Gupta was forced to file an official complaint and has appealed to the Chandigarh Police to take action against the company and Salman Khan in this entire matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

False implication of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan delayed cryogenic tech development in India: Read details of what the CBI said

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI appeared before the Kerala High Court to oppose the bail pleas of two former Kerala Police officers, who were involved in the arrest of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in a 1994 espionage case.
News Reports

Sushant Singh’s Team Saath again accused of targeted harassment and online bullying, hounds Twitter user for expressing opinion

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to @Being_Humour's tweet, Team Saath had labelled the response as 'harassment of a woman' just because the handle Khushboo Khan was apparently a female, and reported the tweet, tagging Twitter's online safety handle alleging that @Being_Humour has been "trolling and harassing women".

‘Any Tom, Dick and Harry can write anything?’ Here is how Delhi HC came down on Congress supporter Saket Gokhale over defamatory tweets

British media announces they are sending elephants to Kenya for ‘rewilding’, Kenya govt says they have no idea

Kerala’s Ex-Health Minister to give lessons on Covid management to IIM-B students while pandemic rages unhinged in the state

‘Apolitical farmers’ to now contest upcoming Punjab elections: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
558,125FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com