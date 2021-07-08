Chandigarh police send notice to Salman Khan and his sister Alvira as businessman alleges fraud by ‘Being Human’

A Chandigarh-based businessman Arun Gupta has filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police against film actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, CEO of Being Human and several others alleging fraud. Basis Gupta’s complaint, the Chandigarh Police has sought a reply from Salman Khan, his sister and others named as accused within 10 days.

Allegations by Arun Gupta

As per a TV9 report, Gupta claimed that he invested rupees three crores to open a franchise in Manimajra, Chandigarh of the jewellery arm of Being Human- Salman Khan’s popular apparel brand.

However, Gupta alleged that the company failed to send goods for his showroom and the Being Human jewellery segment run by a company named Style Quotient Jewellery Private Limited seems to have shut shop. Their website also is defunct, revealed Gupta.

Even after contacting and writing to the company multiple times, Gupta received no reply from them. Gupta’s showroom houses all the products of Being Human and said that he has a written agreement with the company.

He also submitted images of him and his family with actor Salman Khan. Additionally, Gupta also shared a video clip as proof from Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss in which he reportedly announced the launch of this showroom.

Businessman Arun Gupta with actor Salman Khan. Image Source: TV9

About the showroom

Gupta informed that he, trusting the actor, had invested a huge amount to open this showroom in Chandigarh in 2018. Khan was supposed to be there for the inauguration but since he was busy, he sent his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma for the opening, informed Gupta.

While working on the deal, Gupta was promised on behalf of the company that all the jewellery items would be provided by the company itself and that they would also promote his showroom.

However, on non-fulfilment of the contract and on receiving no redressal from the company, Gupta was forced to file an official complaint and has appealed to the Chandigarh Police to take action against the company and Salman Khan in this entire matter.