Jamil Takla alias Qureshi (38) wanted in several offenses such as attempt to murder, murder and cattle theft, jumped from the fourth floor of his residential building in Bhiwandi to evade arrest.

A team of police from the Thane crime branch along with the Gujarat unit on July 2, around 3 pm, went to arrest Takla, a resident of Kasai Wada of Nizampura. A group of 10 policemen went in hunt of him while the remaining team stationed themselves outside the chawl. As per a Gujarat police official, Takla was wanted in a case registered at a police station in Gujarat where he allegedly helped change registration plates of a vehicle suspected to have been used for cattle smuggling.

As per reports, when the police knocked on the door of the accused’s house, his family refused to answer the door. Subsequently, when they opened the door, Takla ran and jumped off the window, the official said.

It is imperative to note that reportedly this wasn’t the first time that Takla had jumped off the building to evade arrest. His previous attempts were successful when he landed safely, however, this time it proved fatal.

In a fit of rage, family members of the accused and local residents rioted and assaulted the cops blaming them for the death of Takla. Subsequently, a video has gone viral on social media where a mob can be seen attacking the cops.

Gujarat cops had come to Bhiwandi to arrest Jamil, wanted in a criminal case in Valsad. Jamil jumped out of his home on 4th floor and died. Peaceful locals beat up the cops. Attackers of police should be very severely punished. pic.twitter.com/ZraQ79w7lW — s Balakrishnan (@zindashahid) July 5, 2021

Due to the assault three cops have suffered injuries.

“We have registered an FIR for rioting and assaulting a public servant. We have arrested nine men so far,” informed senior inspector V C Dolas of Nizampura police station.

Takla was wanted for cattle smuggling

Valsad district superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Zala in an interview to Indian Express said, “Last Tuesday (June 29), we found a deserted Innova in Dungara area of Vapi town in Valsad. While tracing the owner of the Innova, we found the location of the main accused, Jamil alias Takla, who has been booked earlier at Vapi police station for bovine smuggling. A team of local crime branch comprising three officers and constables reached Bhiwandi on Friday and the crime branch officials in Thane were cooperative. Our team was then sent to a nearby restaurant in Bhiwandi to have lunch, while Thane police sent their officers to the area for verification of the accused. This is when the incident took place. No one from Gujarat police was involved in the operation.”

Sharing additional information, Inspector J N Goswami from the Valsad crime branch said, “The Innova was found at a deserted spot in Dungara area with a punctured tyre on June 29. CCTV footage obtained showed five to six persons leaving the car on the roadside and fleeing on foot. Upon checking the registration of the vehicle, we found the number plate to be fake. An FIR was filed at Dungara police station. Then we traced the original owner of the car and got a vehicle sale agreement from him and traced it to Jamil.”