Thursday, July 8, 2021
HomeCrimeDelhi: Car thief gang members Showkat and Md Zubair interrogated by J and K...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Car thief gang members Showkat and Md Zubair interrogated by J and K CID and IB over possible terror links

As per reports, the gang, to which Showkat and Zubair belong, has sold more than 100 vehicles to buyers in the Kashmir valley. Showkat reportedly flew to Delhi and drove the vehicles to Sopore in Kashmir’s Baramulla district, from where they were sent to other places.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi car theft gang members arrested, photos in phone leads to terror angle
Showkat Ahmed and Mohammed Zubair arrested by the Delhi Police in an auto theft case. Image Source: The Print
1

Delhi police on Sunday busted an organized gang of vehicle thieves and arrested one Showkat Ahmed Malla (25), a resident of Baramula, Kashmir and Mohammed Zubair (22) a resident of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. However, further investigation into the matter has raised suspicions that the two arrested persons could have possible terror links especially ahead of the August 15 Independence Day celebrations. 

As per a Print report, during investigations, the police found drone images and photos of alleged terror-accused on their mobile phones. 

Videos of blasts and killings, allegedly from terror attacks, have also been found in the seized mobile phones during preliminary investigations.

“Showkat Ahmed, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, has travelled to Delhi six times since June. Photos of the surveillance drones, that are also used for photography, have been recovered from their phones. Moreover, photos and videos of terrorists and terror attacks have also been found. The IB is working to check the details of the militants in these visuals, seen dressed in green jackets,” informed a senior police officer to Print.

Scars of unusual burn injuries on Showkat’s hand and a photo of a policeman killed by terrorists has raised further suspicion. The accused, however, claimed that the burn marks were caused during cooking and that the images and videos were just WhatsApp forwards.

The material and information recovered during the probe have raised alarms of possible terror threats in Delhi on the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

“Since the recovery of data from their mobile phones during primary investigation suggested a possible terror angle in the case, we have increased patrolling and surveillance in the capital region and all districts have been alerted ahead of I-Day,” said the senior officer.

Findings from the preliminary investigation 

Hindustan Times reported that a team of Intelligence Bureau(IB) officials and the CID unit of Srinagar police reached Delhi to interrogate the two men early this week. 

While interacting with HT, an officer on the condition of anonymity informed, “A team of CID officers from DIG CID unit of J&K police came yesterday (Monday). Separately, the IB officials also came and interrogated them. Some photographs found on the phones of the two men aroused suspicion so they had to be interrogated.”

“Though one cannot say it is linked to terror activities. They questioned the two men for their contacts. They will verify the information shared by the two men. There are some members of the gang, who are still believed to be hiding in the valley,” he added.

As part of the probe, a team of Delhi police arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday to find the associates of the two arrested. The police have launched a search operation for a man named, Wasim Sheikh, a resident of Baramulla. “Wasim is our main link in the case. He has come to Delhi on several occasions and has taken cars to Kashmir. Showkat learnt the trade from him. We will seek the assistance of J&K police to trace him,” added a second police officer. 

Delhi-Kashmir network

According to the police information, Showkat also works as a civil contractor for the state government in Kashmir. 

As per reports, the gang, to which Showkat and Zubair belong, has sold more than 100 vehicles to buyers in the Kashmir valley. Showkat reportedly flew to Delhi and drove the vehicles to Sopore in Kashmir’s Baramulla district, from where they were sent to other places.

Police said Showkat and Zubair, received the stolen vehicles from one Rinku who tampered with the chassis and engine numbers, changed the registration plate of the vehicle before handing it to Shaukat. 

At least 100 registration number plates and 150 duplicate car keys from the two suspects have been recovered. 

Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police(central), whose team arrested the two alleged vehicle thieves, commented, “The investigation in the case is on. There are some missing links that we are trying to establish. We are probing who bought the stolen vehicles in Kashmir.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi car, second hand car Delhi, Srinagar car sale
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

False implication of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan delayed cryogenic tech development in India: Read details of what the CBI said

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI appeared before the Kerala High Court to oppose the bail pleas of two former Kerala Police officers, who were involved in the arrest of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in a 1994 espionage case.
News Reports

Sushant Singh’s Team Saath again accused of targeted harassment and online bullying, hounds Twitter user for expressing opinion

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to @Being_Humour's tweet, Team Saath had labelled the response as 'harassment of a woman' just because the handle Khushboo Khan was apparently a female, and reported the tweet, tagging Twitter's online safety handle alleging that @Being_Humour has been "trolling and harassing women".

‘Any Tom, Dick and Harry can write anything?’ Here is how Delhi HC came down on Congress supporter Saket Gokhale over defamatory tweets

British media announces they are sending elephants to Kenya for ‘rewilding’, Kenya govt says they have no idea

Kerala’s Ex-Health Minister to give lessons on Covid management to IIM-B students while pandemic rages unhinged in the state

‘Apolitical farmers’ to now contest upcoming Punjab elections: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
558,125FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com