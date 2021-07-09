Friday, July 9, 2021
Delhi High Court backs Uniform Civil Code, urges central govt to take necessary steps for its implementation: Details

The Delhi High Court also said that a Uniform Civil Code has been envisioned under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution and "reiterated from time to time" by the Supreme Court.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Delhi High Court has lent its support for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country and urged the Indian Government to take necessary steps to implement the same. The implementation of the UCC has been a longstanding issue in the country, without numerous politicians through the years advocating for the same.

“The youth of India belonging to various communities, tribes, castes, or religions who solemnise their marriages ought not to be forced to struggle with issues arising due to conflicts in various personal laws, especially in relation to marriage and divorce,” Justice Singh said.

Justice Singh made the observation in a judgment related to a case that involved parties from the Meena community. The judgment was passed by the Delhi High Court on the 7th of July. The Delhi High Court also said that a Uniform Civil Code has been envisioned under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution and “reiterated from time to time” by the Supreme Court.

The UCC would involve a single set of law for all communities in the area of personal laws, substituting the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Christian Marriages Act, Indian Divorce Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, the Shariat Application Act and Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act among others.

The BJP has, on various occasions, said that it was committed to the implementation of the UCC.

