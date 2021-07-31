Apple CEO Tim Cook had dropped the F-bomb on Elon Musk during a telephonic conversation over Telsa’s acquisition in 2016, reported LA Times. The details of the intriguing conversation between the two CEOs was revealed in a new book titled, ‘Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century’ by Tim Higgins.

The book claimed that Tesla was in ‘serious financial trouble’ prior to the launch of the ‘Model 3’ program. As per Higgins, Elon Musk had reached out to Tim Cook and suggested that Apple acquire his company. At that time, Tesla’s valuation was around $40 billion. The company was struggling to scale and ensure the efficient delivery of electric cars. Apple also wanted to enter the automobiles industry and had plans of building a self-driving car.

The idea behind acquiring Tesla by Apple appeared like the right bet. Based on a second-hand anecdote, Tim Higgins alleged that Elon Musk not only wanted to remain the CEO of Tesla after the acquisition but also of Apple. He claimed that this provoked a rather calm Tim Cook to drop the ‘F-bomb’ on Musk. Here is the excerpt of the conversation:

Cook has an idea: Apple buys Tesla. Musk is interested, but one condition: “I’m CEO.” Sure, says Cook. When Apple bought Beats in 2014, it kept on the founders, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. No, Musk says. Apple. Apple CEO. “F— you” Cook says, and hangs up. Excerpt from the book ‘Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century’ by Tim Higgins

Elon Musk denies claims, says the meeting never happened with Tim Cook

Following the explosive revelation involving two powerful men, Elon Musk denied the occurrence of any such incident. “Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point when I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth 6% of today’s value.”

An old tweet by Musk, dating back to December 22 last year, had also surfaced on the micro-blogging platform. In the said tweet, he had reiterated how Tim Cook refused a meeting for the acquisition of Tesla.

In another tweet, Musk instead praised the Apple CEO for doing an incredible job. He emphasised, “Indeed. Both Cook & I have been clear publicly that we have never spoken or otherwise communicated. I tried to speak to him & he declined. Nor have I ever expressed any interest in running Apple to anyone. Cook is, all things considered, obviously doing an incredible job.”

On being asked by journalist mark Gurman about the contradictions in the anecdote featured in the new book and the statements of both Apple and Tesla CEOs, Musk mockingly responded, “Higgins managed to make his book both false *and* boring.”

When a Twitter user (@billhuang688) said that Musk would have been a better Chief Executive Officer for Apple, he clarified, “I don’t want to be CEO of anything.”

Apple CEO admires Musk, denies meeting him ever

9to5Mac had earlier reported in April this year that Tim Cook had never met or interacted with Elon Musk. In an interview with Kara Swisher on the Sway podcast, Cook emphasised, “You know I’ve never spoken to Elon, although I have great admiration and respect for the company he has built. I think Tesla has done an unbelievable job of not only establishing the lead but keeping the lead for such a long period of time in the EV space. So I have a great appreciation for them.” While Musk and Cook had denied having any conversation as espoused by Tim Higgins, Twitter is having a gala moment discussing the ‘feud’ between two tycoons.