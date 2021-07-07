On June 6, veteran actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan fondly known by his screen name Dilip Kumar passes away at Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai. As per reports, he was admitted to the hospital on June 30 after complaining of breathlessness. Two brothers of the actor Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) passed away last year due to complications associated with Covid-19.

Dilip Kumar made his debut in the film industry in 1944 with the film Jwar Bhata. He had some of the most iconic films in his kitty, including Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among many others. He was last seen in Qila in 1998. Kumar dedicated five decades of his life to the film industry. He got married to fellow actress Saira Banu in 1966.

“The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness,” the hospital said in a statement post his demise.