Monday, July 5, 2021
Dinesh Karthik apologises for his controversial commentary, says ‘Got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum’

Dinesh Karthik's 'neighbour's wife' comment during second ODI between Sri Lanka and England did not go down too well.

OpIndia Staff
2

Cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik apologised for a comment made by him on July 02 during the ongoing One Day International between Sri Lanka and England.

While most welcomed his presence in the commentator’s box, Karthik’s recent slip-up was labeled sexist and misogynistic. “Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat. Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” Karthik had said jokingly.

However, the statement did not go down well with his fans and even his family as revealed by him on record. “I want to apologize for what happened last game. It’s not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologize to everybody. It’s definitely not the right thing to say,” remarked Karthik while being on-air during the 3rd ODI on Sunday.

“I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that. I am really sorry that it shouldn’t happen again,” he revealed. 

Netizens react to Karthik’s comment

Several netizens took to Twitter to mock Karthik for his remark.

“Dinesh Karthik clearly not keen to have his Sky contract renewed …,” Tweeted a user.

Taking a jibe at the cricketer, another user wrote, “Imagine the conversations that are currently going on between spouses on Dinesh Karthik’s neighbourhood…”

Some predicted that this might be Karthik’s first and last tour as a commentator.

Fans cheer Karthik

However, Karthik is also being loved by his fans in this new role. From calling him a king to complimenting him for his commentary, Karthik’s fans heaped praises.

Some even suggested that they were watching the match only for his commentary. 

Karthik’s new Hawaiian attire has also been the talk of the town lately with even Chris Green appreciating his looks. 

