The coronavirus pandemic has unleashed its wrath upon the frontline warriors and doctors who have been risking their lives since the onset of the pandemic. At a time when morals lay low, the junior doctors of Ahmedabad’s SVP Hospital decided to give a tribute to the nation on National Doctor’s Day.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research on July 02 released a video of a dance performance by the junior doctors of the hospital. A medley of popular songs, the dance was performed in the lobby of the hospital, a move appreciated by the other staff and the kin of the patients.

Dance performance by junior doctors of SVP Hospital, Ahmedabad

The video of the dance performance by the medics has gone viral on social media.

Dedicated Covid-19 hospital

With the sudden surge of cases in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Ahmedabad’s SVP Hospital was converted to a Covid-19 facility in April this year.

Earlier 500 beds were dedicated for corona patients while the remaining were reserved for patients suffering from other illnesses. However, Gujarat’s deputy chief minister Nitin Patel taking cognizance of the growing cases of Covid-19 had announced converting the entire facility for new coronavirus patients.

Super-specialty hospital

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical and Research was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 with an emphasis on improving primary health care centres in the country.

A super-speciality facility equipped with modern amenities and air ambulance, the hospital was built at a cost of Rs 750 crore by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

“This 1500-bed hospital will take Ahmedabad’s health services to a whole new level. This is the first government hospital with a helipad for the air ambulance,” informed PM Modi during the inauguration.

The 18-storied state-of-the-art super-specialty hospital continues to provide services at an affordable price to patients and is linked with Ayushman Bharat.