Wednesday, July 7, 2021
HomeCrimeSensational murder of ex-Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife Kitty shocks Delhi, one arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Sensational murder of ex-Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam’s wife Kitty shocks Delhi, one arrested

One of the accused, 24-year-old Raju Lakhhan, the washerman, tied up the house help in a room, then attacked Kumaramangalam, and murdered her, the Delhi Police added. Manju, the house help, informed the Delhi officials at 11 PM, who immediately rushed to the spot.

OpIndia Staff
Kitty Kumaramangalam(L) killed by washerman at her residence/ Image Source: TV9
3

Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam, was found murdered on Tuesday at her residence in New Delhi.

According to the reports, the 67-year-old Kitty Kumaramangalam was found dead at her house in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. The police suspect that she might have been suffocated to death with a pillow. 

At around 9 PM on Tuesday, when Kumaramangalam was alone at her home with her house help, a washerman who had worked in the neighbourhood for years, stormed into the house with two others with an intent to rob the place, police said. One of the accused, 24-year-old Raju Lakhan, the washerman, tied the house help in a room and suffocated Kumaramangalam to death, the Delhi Police added.

As per reports, the accused laundry man Raju had worked in the A Block colony for years and visited Kumaramangalam’s residence almost every day.

“We received a call about the incident at around 11 pm from her domestic help Manju. She informed that at around 9 pm, Raju, who came earlier also, came to their home and she opened the door for him. But after entering, he overpowered her and dragged her to another room,” DCP (South-West district) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Raju allegedly held the domestic help hostage in a room while his two accomplices went and attacked Kitty.

According to the complainant Manju, Raju and his two associates entered the house and attacked Kitty. Then they dragged her to another room, where they suffocated her to death by using a pillow. After that, they looted some money, jewellery and ran away from the house. Manju said she managed to untie her hands and then inform her neighbours about the incident, who rushed in and untied her.

The Delhi Police have now admitted Manju to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, they have also informed the deceased son, who lives in Bengaluru. Several teams have been formed to probe the murder, said Singh. The Delhi Police have arrested the accused Raju and launched a search for the other two accused.

Kitty Kumaramangalam was a Supreme Court lawyer. Her husband, Congress leader PR Kumaramangalam, served as Union Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and Law, Justice and Company Affairs between 1991 and 92, and again as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Minister between 1992 and 93 in PV Narasimha Rao’s government. He later joined BJP and served as the country’s Power Minister in 1998. 

PR Kumaramangalam, who was Lok Sabha MP from Salem and later from Tiruchirapalli during his long political career, had expired in the year 2000.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi murder, Kitty Kumaramangalam murder, delhi crime
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Cow thief Ahamuddin travelled across India to steal cows and sell them to slaughterhouses. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Cow thief Ahamuddin would stay in South India for a few months to steal cows and sell them off to slaughterhouses before going back to his native place in Haryana
Opinions

No, the death of Stan Swamy is not “judicial murder”. Here is the truth

Abhishek Banerjee -
Multiple media reports and so-called activists have claimed that terror accused Stan Swamy's death at hospital due to medical complications is 'judicial murder'. Here is a lowdown of the facts

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Twitter temporarily restricts account of New Zealand professor for mocking China’s CCP centenary celebrations

Bit by bit, Pakistan readies itself to gift its disputed land to China, while Sindh seeks liberation: Read details

Bengal: Mamata Banerjee announces ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’, to celebrate slogan that unleashed bloodbath against political rivals

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
557,835FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com