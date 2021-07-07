Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam, was found murdered on Tuesday at her residence in New Delhi.

According to the reports, the 67-year-old Kitty Kumaramangalam was found dead at her house in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. The police suspect that she might have been suffocated to death with a pillow.

At around 9 PM on Tuesday, when Kumaramangalam was alone at her home with her house help, a washerman who had worked in the neighbourhood for years, stormed into the house with two others with an intent to rob the place, police said. One of the accused, 24-year-old Raju Lakhan, the washerman, tied the house help in a room and suffocated Kumaramangalam to death, the Delhi Police added.

As per reports, the accused laundry man Raju had worked in the A Block colony for years and visited Kumaramangalam’s residence almost every day.

“We received a call about the incident at around 11 pm from her domestic help Manju. She informed that at around 9 pm, Raju, who came earlier also, came to their home and she opened the door for him. But after entering, he overpowered her and dragged her to another room,” DCP (South-West district) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Raju allegedly held the domestic help hostage in a room while his two accomplices went and attacked Kitty.

According to the complainant Manju, Raju and his two associates entered the house and attacked Kitty. Then they dragged her to another room, where they suffocated her to death by using a pillow. After that, they looted some money, jewellery and ran away from the house. Manju said she managed to untie her hands and then inform her neighbours about the incident, who rushed in and untied her.

The Delhi Police have now admitted Manju to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, they have also informed the deceased son, who lives in Bengaluru. Several teams have been formed to probe the murder, said Singh. The Delhi Police have arrested the accused Raju and launched a search for the other two accused.

Kitty Kumaramangalam was a Supreme Court lawyer. Her husband, Congress leader PR Kumaramangalam, served as Union Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and Law, Justice and Company Affairs between 1991 and 92, and again as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Minister between 1992 and 93 in PV Narasimha Rao’s government. He later joined BJP and served as the country’s Power Minister in 1998.

PR Kumaramangalam, who was Lok Sabha MP from Salem and later from Tiruchirapalli during his long political career, had expired in the year 2000.