Yesterday we reported that the Mumbai police’s Property Cell of the Crime Branch had arrested actress and model Gehana Vasisth for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on her website. Mumbai police arrested the actor after it received complaints from at least three more victims who said that they were forced into doing porn films.

Reports suggest that Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari lured new and struggling actors who were seeking to make a career in the entertainment industry. She would pay them Rs 15,000-20,000 to work for her movies, said a police officer privy to the case.

So far, Gehana has shot 87 pornographic videos and uploaded them on her websites, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror. People have to pay subscription fees of up to Rs 2000 to watch the content. Police seized three bank account associated with the racket with an Rs.36 lakh balance that they had generated through the subscription of the apps. The police also recovered six mobile phones, a camera and related equipment, a laptop, memory cards and 5.68 lakh in cash.

Based on a series of complaints, a team of crime branch raided Green Park bungalow at Madh Island in Malad and raided several people, including Yasmin Beg Khan alias Rowa (producer and director), Pratibha Nalawade (graphic designer), Monu Gopaldas Joshi (actor), Bhanusuryam Thakur (assistant) and Mohammed Asif alias Saify (cameraman).

Reportedly, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Female Subliminal Form Prohibition Act. All accused have been sent to custody till February 10.

Gehana Vasisth has made movies that at most can be classified as ‘Erotica’, says Gehana’s press and legal team

Meanwhile, calling her innocent, a statement issued by Gehana’s press and legal team said that her business rivals were falsely implicating her. “Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket…She is being trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her. As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorized as ‘Erotica.”

“Unfortunately, Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world has mixed up and clubbed together Gehena’s Erotica film making work with hard porn and hard porn makers in India”, said the model turned actor’s legal team furthering that they have full faith in the judiciary and the Indian legal system.

“There is a legal difference between Erotica or sensual or bold films and hard core porn, but unfortunately, we are really saddened by the fact that the cops have clubbed both together. We hope the courts will identify the difference and give Gehana justice in the coming days,” her legal team was quoted as saying by media.