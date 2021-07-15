Another suspected case of Grooming Jihad has come to light in Jahanaganj, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. As per the information OpIndia has been able to collect so far, a 17-year-old girl had gone missing after she received a phone call from someone named Mohammad Lukmaan. The girl went out on July 14 at around 1 PM and did not return home. When the family tried to trace her, they found that she had last talked to Lukmaan who resides in the Sakurabad Colony, Jahanaganj.

Screenshot of Tweet by Swatantra Singh, uncle of the missing girl

The girl has been missing since July 14

Swatantra Singh, the uncle of the missing girl, posted a tweet in which he added a complaint detailing out the incident. He said that the case of his missing niece is another case of Love Jihad. As per the complaint written by Ravijyoti Kumar Singh, father of the missing girl, referring to the station in-charge of Jahanaganj Police Station, Azamgarh, the girl went missing on July 14 at around 1 PM. He wrote, “My 17-year-old daughter left for Jahanaganj at around 1 PM on July 14 and did not return. When the family members tried to trace her, she was nowhere to be found.”

Complaint by missing girl’s father. Source: Twitter/Swatantra Singh

He further added that a call was received at mobile at their home at 12:14 PM, before the girl went out of the home. When they checked the number, they found that it belonged to one Mohammad Lukmaan, resident of Sakurabad Colony, Jahanaganj. “I request you to file an FIR and take immediate action,” he said.

OpIndia’s conversation with family members

We reached out to Swatantra Singh to learn more about the incident. He said that his niece went out on July 14 around noon but did not come back. They have approached the police to find the missing girl. “The Police has started the investigation, and we are waiting for an update,” he said.

When we talked to Ravijyoti Singh, he was on his way to the Police Station as he was called by the station in-charge. He said at the moment, he had no information about her daughter and trying to get FIR registered at the earliest.

Azamgarh Police’s reply to the complaint

Azamgarh Police replied to Swatantra Singh’s tweet and said that the station in-charge of Jahanaganj Police Station had been directed to take action as per the laws applicable.

सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त की गिरफ्तारी एवं बरामदगी हेतु पुलिस टीम बनाकर, प्रभारी निरीक्षक जहानागंज को निर्देशित किया गया है। — AZAMGARH POLICE (@azamgarhpolice) July 14, 2021

OpIndia tried to reach out to the Jahanaganj Police station but could not connect to them at the moment. As this is an ongoing case, we will update the report as more information comes in.