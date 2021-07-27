A war of words has broken out between Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Tearing into Delhi power minister for insulting Goa politicians, Sawant Tweeted that AAP is free to create hype for their political benefits but to come to Goa and insult our leaders is unacceptable. The remarks came after comments from Satyendra Jain.

The Goa CM added that “AAP has always indulged in cheap politics through constant protests & theatrics. But to say Goans are thrid (sic) class politicians, is an insult to great sons-of-the-soil like Bhausaheb Bandodkar, Jack Sequeira, Manohar Bhai Parrikar, Rajendra Arlekar or Shripad Bhau Naik.”

Pramod Sawant’s tweet came after Delhi power minister Satyendra Jain accused the BJP of unethical politics and exclaimed “Goa is first class, but people who I spoke to said that the politicians are third class”.

Satyendra Jain had made the remark during a debate with his Goan counterpart in Panaji on July 26 (Monday). Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral had commented that the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to hoodwink people with the promise of free power. In response, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain went on to call all Goan politicians ‘third class’.

This comment outraged the BJP government in Goa.

Coming out in defence of the remark made by his minister, Arvind Kejriwal, Tuesday, accused Goa CM Pramod Sawant of insulting the memory of “political greats” by equating them with current politicians.

Sawant retaliated to Kejriwal’s Tweet and called him out for his selectivity and biases.

Arvind ji, you are being selective as always. You have ignored our present leaders whom I mentioned in my tweet, who have risen from grassroots. They are epitome of integrity & humility. 1/2 https://t.co/gPIjhHutT6 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 27, 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party’s theatrics is no secret. As part of their new stratagem, one AAP leader in Goa was recently seen distributing rations to families who don’t look like in the need of any help. Adv. Pratima Betsy Coutinho, the vice President of AAP in Goa, has been roaming around in the state distributing rations to people, to both who need them and who don’t need them. In a video that had gone viral on social media, Pratima was seen giving a bag full of items to a seemingly wealthy family living in a big bungalow in Navelim Constituency.

Despite being severely criticised for the handling of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Kejriwal-led government had last year launched a campaign “Goans against Corona” to prevent the citizens from getting infected by the Chinese virus even as coronavirus cases continue to soar in Delhi.