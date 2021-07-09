The Aam Aadmi Party has been indulging in lots of drama in recent time. While its Delhi government has failed in every aspect like building new schools, hospitals, oxygen plants etc as promised by it, it is showing its success in other areas. The AAP leaders are inaugurating speed breakers, releasing advertisements worth crores of rupees instead of buying vaccines etc.

In an incident of such drama, one AAP leader in Goa was seen distributing rations to families who don’t look like in the need of any help. Adv. Pratima Betsy Coutinho, the vice President of AAP in Goa, has been roaming around in the state distributing ration to people, to both who need them and who don’t need them. In a video that had gone viral on social media, Pratima was seen giving a bag full of items to a seemingly wealthy family living in a big bungalow in Navelim Constituency.

Adv Pratima Coutinho,Vice President of AAP on her bike along with her Team distributed Free Ration kits to the people in Navelim Constituency today. @adv_coutinho @AAPGoa @raghav_chadha @RahulMhambre @tilvesurel11 pic.twitter.com/9FsbXczQPK — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) July 5, 2021

In the video posted by Goa News Hub, Pratima is seen riding a scooter with a bag, who stops in front of a big iron gate that leads to the large bungalow. While a lady comes out to receive the packet, a sedan car, perhaps a Suzuki Ciaz, is seen parked inside the premises, and the sound of a pet dog barking is also heard. From the video it can be concluded that it is the residence of a wealthy family, and are not in the need of a ration distributed by AAP.

Interestingly, Pratima Betsy Coutinho had herself retweeted the tweet posted by Goa News Hub along with the video. The bag handed out by the AAP leader to the lade had Aam Aadmi Party written on it, with Pratima saying that ‘Aam Aadmi is doing this to help people’.

..@AAPGoa Vice President Pratima Coutinho @adv_coutinho distributed Free Ration at Coldem Ward in Navelim Constituency on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8QpHtO88lu — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) June 22, 2021

Distributed Free Food Ration in Navelim Constituency along with our AAP Volunteers today @AAPGoa pic.twitter.com/MMUiuEQqBG — ADV PRATIMA BETSY COUTINHO (@adv_coutinho) June 23, 2021

However, this is not the first time the AAP leader has distributed ration to seemingly rich people living in well-maintained houses. There are several photographs posted by the AAP leader herself and other which show her distributing ration to families who don’t look like are in the need of free ration from any angle.