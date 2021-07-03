Priyanka Chopra Jonas is paid Rs. 3 crore for every promotional post she makes on Instagram, the Hopper Instagram Richlist for 2021 says. The Bollywood superstar who has since left for the United States of America acquired the 27th spot in the list this year.

Priyanka Chopra had landed the 19th spot last year on the list that ranks celebrities annually on the basis of the money they are paid for every promotional post on Instagram. Football great Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list Rs. 11 crores per promotional post on the social media platform.

Apart from the actress, cricketer Virat Kohli was the only other Indian in the list. The captain of the Indian cricket team was placed at the 19th spot with Rs. 5 crore payment for promotional posts.

Argentinian footballing legend Lionel Messi was at the 7th spot with him charging Rs. 8.7 crore for every promotional post. Other celebrities to feature on the Hopper Instagram Richlist include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (2nd), Ariana Grande (3rd), Kylie Jenner (4th), Selena Gomez (5th) and Kim Kardashian (6th).

Beyonce (8th), Justin Bieber (9th) and Barcelona star Neymar (16th) also feature in the list.

Recently, celebrity Rihanna was in the docks after she tweeted ‘why are we not talking about this’ in order to garner support for the ‘farmer protests’. She landed in a huge controversy due to it. There were suspicions that Rihanna made the tweet from he account in lieu of payment. According to the list, Rihanna herself charges Rs. 4.5 crores for every promotional post on the platform.

In case anyone wishes to have Priyanka Chopra or Virat Kohli to post in favour of their campaign on Instagram, well, they now know the amount of money they will have to flush out.