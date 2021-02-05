Friday, February 5, 2021
Home News Reports Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

Anita Lal is also a co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, an organisation that features prominently in the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg.

OpIndia Staff
Rihanna was paid $2.5 million by Poetic Justice Foundation
Image Credit: AP
3284

Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”, reported The Print. According to The Print, they were told by sources from the security establishment that the campaign had the backing of “political leaders and activists based out of Canada”.

The Print report also said that sources believe Skyrocket, a PR firm where Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal is a director, paid $2.5 million to pop star Rihanna to tweet in favour of the farmer protests. In Indian currency, that is well over Rs.18 crores.

The sources also believe that the toolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg was “fed to her” as part of a “larger conspiracy to create disharmony” in India. Individuals such as Mo Dhaliwal, Marina Patterson, who worked as a relationship manager in PR firms, Anita Lal, director of World Sikh Organisation in Canada, and Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh.

Anita Lal is also a co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, an organisation that features prominently in the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg. The current episode began after Rihanna tweeted in favour of the farmer protests wondering why people were not talking about it.

Soon, Greta Thunberg and porn star Mia Khalifa jumped on the bandwagon as well. The entire game fell apart when the school drop out activist inadvertently revealed the sinister designs when she shared the toolkit to spread more awareness regarding how to support the protests.

The toolkit revealed that the campaign has been underway since at least November 2020 and there were plans to peddle propaganda on the 23rd of January and Republic Day, both very significant days for the country.

Since the sinister designs were revealed, Indian stalwarts from the sports community and entertainment industry have come forward to emphasize unity in the backdrop of attempts to incite disharmony from abroad.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPoetic Justice Foundation paid rihanna
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Chai-Yoga’ code for Modi and Yogi? The real objective of Poetic Justice Foundation, exposed in the Greta ‘toolkit’

Editorial Desk -
On February 3, environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more

Rakesh Tikait makes another ‘promise’ ahead of ‘Chakka Jam’ and Delhi police doesn’t seem to believe him this time around

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the 26th January insurrection, Rakesh Tikait has made another 'promise' ahead of his call for Chakka Jam on the February 6th

It is time Meena Harris shuts up and stops supporting the violent insurrection in India: Here is why

World Shashank Bharadwaj -
One such individual who supported violence rioters dressed as farmers was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.

‘Kaun hai ye videshi kalakaar’: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait when asked about Rihanna and other foreign celebrities support his ‘protest’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It must be mentioned that Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the farmer tractor rally that led to an insurrection on 26th January

Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies

News Reports Shashank Bharadwaj -
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators

Recently Popular

News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint lodged against Bombay High Court lawyer Nikita Jacob for conspiring anti-India campaigns after she was exposed by Greta files

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Jacob had created and edited two documents that were used to cause unrest in India which were made public by Greta Thunberg
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Social Media

Did Congress supporters, Communists and Islamists carry a concerted campaign to target Sachin Tendulkar with the help of media? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Seven years ago Indians had trolled Sharaprova for not knowing Tendulkar, today they said sorry to her to troll Sachin Tendulkar
Read more
Opinions

‘Chai-Yoga’ code for Modi and Yogi? The real objective of Poetic Justice Foundation, exposed in the Greta ‘toolkit’

Editorial Desk -
On February 3, environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India.
Read more
News Reports

Overground worker of JeM arrested after being deported from Qatar, worked for slain Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai

OpIndia Staff -
The JeM OGW Munib Sofi used to buy arms and ammunitions from slain terrorist Waleed Bhai in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Beggar community in Ramgarh contributes for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
The beggar community of the Leprosy Colony in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand contributed ₹2,425 for the Ram Mandir
Read more
News Reports

Donation to the Congress party fund slips in 2019-20, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi contribute less than several party leaders

OpIndia Staff -
While Congress bosses Rahul and Sonia Gandhi contributed 54k and 50k respectively, Kapil Sibal donated Rs 3 crore to the party fund
Read more
News Reports

Poetic Justice Foundation, Skyrocket, ‘Yoga-Chai’ and Pakistan, the target plan: A step by step breakdown of how the global campaign was organised

Anurag -
Greta Thumberg inadvertently revealed a toolkit that exposed Poetic Justice Foundation and its attempt to destabilize India.
Read more
News Reports

Pfizer Inc withdraws application for emergency use authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India

OpIndia Staff -
A major issue with the Pfizer vaccine is its logistics, since it requires to be stored in minus 70 degrees (-94 F) or below
Read more
News Reports

Former Indian envoys slam the World Trade Organisation for its glaring hypocrisy, demands support on Farm Laws: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
"At present, the Agreement has clauses on domestic subsidies and special safeguards which are in favour of farmers of developed countries," the farmers added.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police to ask Google to share IP address and details of people responsible for the farmer protest ‘ToolKit’ shared by Greta Thunberg

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police had registered a FIR against people who shared the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the global designs to destabilise India
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com