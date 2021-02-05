Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”, reported The Print. According to The Print, they were told by sources from the security establishment that the campaign had the backing of “political leaders and activists based out of Canada”.

The Print report also said that sources believe Skyrocket, a PR firm where Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal is a director, paid $2.5 million to pop star Rihanna to tweet in favour of the farmer protests. In Indian currency, that is well over Rs.18 crores.

The sources also believe that the toolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg was “fed to her” as part of a “larger conspiracy to create disharmony” in India. Individuals such as Mo Dhaliwal, Marina Patterson, who worked as a relationship manager in PR firms, Anita Lal, director of World Sikh Organisation in Canada, and Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh.

Anita Lal is also a co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, an organisation that features prominently in the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg. The current episode began after Rihanna tweeted in favour of the farmer protests wondering why people were not talking about it.

Soon, Greta Thunberg and porn star Mia Khalifa jumped on the bandwagon as well. The entire game fell apart when the school drop out activist inadvertently revealed the sinister designs when she shared the toolkit to spread more awareness regarding how to support the protests.

The toolkit revealed that the campaign has been underway since at least November 2020 and there were plans to peddle propaganda on the 23rd of January and Republic Day, both very significant days for the country.

Since the sinister designs were revealed, Indian stalwarts from the sports community and entertainment industry have come forward to emphasize unity in the backdrop of attempts to incite disharmony from abroad.