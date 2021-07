The Income Tax Department is currently carrying out raids at media house Dainik Bhaskar’s offices across multiple locations. As per sources, raids are being carried out at 40 locations including Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad. As per sources, the raids started at around 4:30 AM today morning following a tip off of an alleged tax evasion by the group.

Headquartered in Madhya Pradesh, Dainik Bhaskar is one of the leading dailies with over 60 editions in multiple languages.

More details awaited.