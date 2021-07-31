Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has lost her semifinal match in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. She suffered a defeat in straight sets against World No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying. Tai Tzu-Ying won the match 21-18, 21-12.

#TokyoOlympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 12-21 in women's singles semi-final, to play for bronze tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qaZFyMlhin — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Sindhu was ahead for most part in the first game and led 11-8 at one point. However, her opponent won a flurry of points towards the end to win the game. Tai Tzu-Ying dominated the second game and won it 21-12, much more comfortably than the first game.

PV Sindhu had reached the finals of the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the first Indian badminton player to reach a final. However, PV Sindhu had to settle for silver after her loss to Spain’s Carolina Marin.

She can still win a Bronze Medal in the women’s singles category in Badminton. Until her defeat, she was yet to lose a single game in the Tokyo Olympics. On Friday, she had defeated Akane Yamaguchi from Japan 21-13, 22-20 to reach the semifinals.

Earlier, Pooja Rani had lost to China’s Li Qian in the quarter finals of the women’s boxing middleweight category. She lost 0-5.