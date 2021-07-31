Saturday, July 31, 2021
PV Sindhu suffers defeat in Tokyo Olympics semifinal, loses in straight sets against World No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying

PV Sindhu was ahead for most part in the first game and led 11-8 at one point. However, her opponent won a flurry of points towards the end to win the game.

OpIndia Staff
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has lost her semifinal match in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. She suffered a defeat in straight sets against World No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying. Tai Tzu-Ying won the match 21-18, 21-12.

Sindhu was ahead for most part in the first game and led 11-8 at one point. However, her opponent won a flurry of points towards the end to win the game. Tai Tzu-Ying dominated the second game and won it 21-12, much more comfortably than the first game.

PV Sindhu had reached the finals of the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the first Indian badminton player to reach a final. However, PV Sindhu had to settle for silver after her loss to Spain’s Carolina Marin.

She can still win a Bronze Medal in the women’s singles category in Badminton. Until her defeat, she was yet to lose a single game in the Tokyo Olympics. On Friday, she had defeated Akane Yamaguchi from Japan 21-13, 22-20 to reach the semifinals.

Earlier, Pooja Rani had lost to China’s Li Qian in the quarter finals of the women’s boxing middleweight category. She lost 0-5.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

