Friday, July 30, 2021
HomeSportsIndian ace shuttler PV Sindhu smashes her way into semifinals of Tokyo Olympics
News ReportsSports
Updated:

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu smashes her way into semifinals of Tokyo Olympics

The ace badminton player has now reached the semi-finals in seven of the eight major tournaments she has played in.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Badminton Player PV Sindhu enters semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics
Indian Badminton Player PV Sindhu enters semi-finals of the Tokyo 2021 Olympics/ Image Source: Times of India
44

PV Sindhu is through to the semi-finals of the women’s singles category in Badminton in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Akane Yamaguchi from Japan 21-13, 22-20 in the quarterfinals.

The ace badminton player has now reached the semi-finals in seven of the eight major tournaments she has played in.

PV Sindhu was 18-20 down in the second game but made a comeback to win the game 22-20 and take the match. Yamaguchi made a strong return in the second game but it was not enough to thwart the march of the Indian shuttler. Sindhu is now a match away from ensuring a medal for India. She is yet to lose a single game in the Tokyo Olympics.

She has entered the semi-final for the second consecutive Olympics, winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics. Earlier in the day, Lovlina Borgohain defeated Chin-Chen Nien and secured a place in the semifinals of the women’s welterweight category in Boxing, securing a second medal for India.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was the first to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver in 49kg category of weightlifting.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPV Sindhu tokyo olympics
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
563,786FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com