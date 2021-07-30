PV Sindhu is through to the semi-finals of the women’s singles category in Badminton in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Akane Yamaguchi from Japan 21-13, 22-20 in the quarterfinals.

#TokyoOlympics | Badminton, Women’s Singles, Quarterfinal: PV Sindhu beats Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 to move into semifinals



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/Ae0yOW6iqw — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

The ace badminton player has now reached the semi-finals in seven of the eight major tournaments she has played in.

7 – Pusarla Venkata Sindhu has now reached the Semifinals stage in 7 of the 8 Major Events individual tournaments she has competed. Specialist.#Tokyo2020 #Badminton #BadmintalkTokyo2020 — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) July 30, 2021

PV Sindhu was 18-20 down in the second game but made a comeback to win the game 22-20 and take the match. Yamaguchi made a strong return in the second game but it was not enough to thwart the march of the Indian shuttler. Sindhu is now a match away from ensuring a medal for India. She is yet to lose a single game in the Tokyo Olympics.

She has entered the semi-final for the second consecutive Olympics, winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics. Earlier in the day, Lovlina Borgohain defeated Chin-Chen Nien and secured a place in the semifinals of the women’s welterweight category in Boxing, securing a second medal for India.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was the first to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver in 49kg category of weightlifting.