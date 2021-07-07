Wednesday, July 7, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Economic recovery in sight as India’s electricity demand records a new high, crosses 200 GW on Wednesday

The increase in power demand is being seen as a sign of recovery as energy consumption, especially electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy.

OpIndia Staff
(Representational image)
5

After a slump in the electricity demand during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India’s peak electricity demand recorded a new high of over 200 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday noon, breaking yesterday’s record. 

The update was shared by Power and New Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh via a Tweet. “All India power-demand crossed 200 GW at 1201 hrs today,” he Tweeted.

As per a Mint report, India had recorded a new high of 197.06 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday. Before this, the last recorded all-time high demand for power was 191.24 GW on 30 June. 

A decline in demand was noticed during the second wave of the pandemic with the last record high being noted on January 31 this year at 189.64 GW.

The phenomenon is being seen as a sign of recovery as energy consumption, especially electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy. Of India’s total electricity demand load pattern, industrial consumption accounts for 41.16%, agricultural for 17.69%, and commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24%, as per the report.

While domestic consumption has been on a rise since the onset of the pandemic last year, the commercial and industrial demand had taken a hit after many factories had to close due to sporadic lockdowns. 

The rise in demand also comes in the backdrop of increasing mercury levels with several parts of India awaiting monsoon. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

