The Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has enforced a ban on the illegal slaughter of cows, calves and camels ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ban on the slaughters of cows, calves and camels has been communicated by the director of Planning, J&K Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, and IGP, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a directive, the Director of Jammu and Kashmir Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department has asked the officials to stop the illegal killing of cows, camels and other animals on the occasion of Bakra-Eid and asked them to take strict action against offenders who violate the order.

The communique reads, “In this regard, large numbers of sacrificial animals are likely to be slaughtered in the UT of J&K during Bakra Eid festival scheduled from 21-23 July 2021 & the Animal Welfare Board of India, in view of animal welfare, has requested for implementation of all precautionary measures to strictly implement the Animal Welfare Laws viz. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; Transport of Animal Welfare Rules, 1978; Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001; Slaughter House Rules, 2001; Municipal Laws & Food Safety & Standards Authority of India directions for slaughtering of animals (under which camels cannot be slaughtered) during the festival.”

Image Source: Samrasta

Further, the J&K government has also directed the police officials to take all preventive measures as per the provisions of acts and rules to effectively implement the animal welfare laws and stop the illegal killing of animals.

Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across the country on July 21. Sacrificing sheep, goats and camels are considered an important ritual for Muslims on Eid-ul-Adha. In Jammu and Kashmiri, Muslims largely sacrifice sheep on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. However, cows, calves and camels are also slaughtered sometimes.