Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, judge in the Supreme Court of India, today gave the example of ‘climate activist’ Greta Thunberg to say that age is no bar in bringing change. Claiming that the teen activist has brought change to the world, he said that nobody is too young to effectuate Big Change.

Justice DY Chandrachud said that Greta Thunberg had begun her journey as a lone 15 years old outside the Swedish parliament. Glorifying the activism of the far-left activist, the Supreme Court Justice said that just like nobody is too young to bring change, nobody is too old also bring change.

Justice Chandrachud: @GretaThunberg began her journey as a lone 15 years old outside the Swedish parliament. Her example shows us that no body is too young to effectuate Big Change. You are never too old to be the change either. — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) July 17, 2021

He also said that Constitutional provisions seek to protect individuals from hegemonic power structures, regardless of where they come from. Justice DY Chandrachud made the comments while delivering a speech at the 101st Birth Anniversary Celebration of Hon’ble Justice Y.V.Chandrachud, his father. Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India, and had served the longest term as the CJI, from 1978 to 1985.

The comments by the Justice DY Chandrachud praising Greta Thunberg comes at a time when Indian ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi is facing prosecution in the Greta Toolkit case. The toolkit refers to a set of documents containing details of planned protests supporting the ongoing farmer protests, which were inadvertently published by Greta.

The Greta Toolkit had revealed that international celebrities like Greta and Rihanna were behind the protests against the three new farm laws enacted by the Indian government. The toolkit had revealed that it was not an organic wave of support but well-planned propaganda against the Indian government.

The document shared by Greta Thunberg listed a series of actions that people across the world could take to support the ‘farmer protests’ and also listed actions that had been undertaken. The document also made it clear that the global attempts to incite unrest in India had begun prior to the Republic Day riots.

The documents also contained tweets that could be posted to build pressure against the Indian Government. And many of these tweets were posted by a large number of people, with the recommended hashtags. Greta had later deleted the tweet containing the toolkit, but it was too late as the anti-India propaganda was already revealed.