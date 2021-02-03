Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

Climate environmentalist Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a ‘Toolkit’ for those who want to support the ongoing 'farmer protests' in the country.

OpIndia Staff
Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg deletes toolkit tweet (Image: euractiv)
Climate environmentalist Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a 'Toolkit' for those who want to support the ongoing 'farmer protests' in the country.

At first glance, the document clarifies that it is not an organic wave of support but well-planned propaganda against the Indian government. When people noticed what was in those documents, the international campaign against India suffered a major blow. Although Greta Thunberg has deleted the tweet, but the damage has already been done.

Greta Thunberg
Now-deleted tweet by Greta Thunberg

The document shared by Greta Thunberg listed a series of actions that people across the world could take to support the ‘farmer protests’ and also listed actions that had been undertaken. The document also made it clear that the global attempts to incite unrest in India had begun prior to the Republic Day riots.

Greta Thunberg
Screenshot of the toolkit

The documents also contained tweets that could be posted to build pressure against the Indian Government.

Greta Thunberg
Tweetstorm in November

When we searched a few tweets, we found these results. The results show that the campaign has been ongoing since at least November 2020.

Greta Thunberg
Tweets from document
Tweets from document

Access to Toolkit documents has been made private after the backlash prompted by the tweet made by Greta Thunberg.

Earlier, celebrities and politicians including Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and Canadian MP Jagmeet and others had come forward in support of the farmer protests. But the document shared by Greta has made it clear that it is part of a larger conspiracy to cause unrest in India.

Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement and urged everyone to get their facts right before issuing any statements. Indian celebrities and leaders including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Sachin Tendulkar and many others have come forward to stand with the government in the fight against the international propaganda to cause unrest in India.  

