Lucknow: ATS raids house in Kakori, two suspected Al Qaeda terrorists arrested

Dog quad and bomb disposal squad have also reached the location where terror suspects are believed to be hiding in Kakori

OpIndia Staff
ATS UP raided houses in Kakori. (Image: ANI UP)
As per reports, on July 11, Anti Terrorist Squad, Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow Police have raided a house in Kakori, Lucknow.

Dog quad and bomb disposal squad have also reached the location. According to reports, two terrorists linked to terrorist organization Al-Qaeda have been arrested by the ATS.

The commandos have reportedly blocked the lane.

Media coverage of live operation questioned by netizens

Netizens have raised eyebrows on the live reporting of the ongoing search operations. Several news channels are streaming live scenes of the commandos’ position at the scene, putting the whole operation in jeopardy.

Reportedly, similar reporting tactics were highly criticized during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack when several news channels showed how commandos were proceeding to eliminate the terrorists. Their live feed allegedly made it easier for the terrorists to counter security forces’ action against them.

This is an ongoing operation. More details awaited.

