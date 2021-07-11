As per reports, on July 11, Anti Terrorist Squad, Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow Police have raided a house in Kakori, Lucknow.

Dog quad and bomb disposal squad have also reached the location. According to reports, two terrorists linked to terrorist organization Al-Qaeda have been arrested by the ATS.

The commandos have reportedly blocked the lane.

Media coverage of live operation questioned by netizens

Netizens have raised eyebrows on the live reporting of the ongoing search operations. Several news channels are streaming live scenes of the commandos’ position at the scene, putting the whole operation in jeopardy.

Why news channels are broadcasting ATS operations live? #Lucknow — ChitRang Patel (@Chitrang0003) July 11, 2021

Reportedly, similar reporting tactics were highly criticized during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack when several news channels showed how commandos were proceeding to eliminate the terrorists. Their live feed allegedly made it easier for the terrorists to counter security forces’ action against them.

This is an ongoing operation. More details awaited.