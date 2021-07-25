Over hundreds of people have lost their lives and thousands shifted to safer places as heavy rains pummel several areas in Maharashtra. The state has experienced its heaviest July rain in decades.

According to news agency ANI, as many as 112 people have died and 1,35,000 people have been evacuated and moved to safer places from flood-affected areas in the state. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing.

Maharashtra | About 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing: Relief and Rehabilitation Department — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts, namely Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in coastal Konkan and Pune, Satara and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. The department has forecasted “extremely heavy” rainfall and recommended preventive actions.

NDRF said its 34 teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Sahara, Sangli, Sindhudurg Nagar and Kolhapur in coordination with the state administration.

As heavy rains continue to overwhelm hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded, additional eight teams, four each from Kolkata and Vadodara, are being airlifted to Maharashtra. Also, 3 units each of Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard, 7 of Indian Navy and 1 of Indian Air Force, besides local authorities, are engaged in the rescue operations nonstop for the past over 24 hours.

According to reports, at least 136 people have died in rain-related incidents, including landslides and floods, in the state over the last few days, officials said on Saturday. Most of the deaths are reported from Raigad and Satara districts, the official said.

The deceased included 38 people who died in a landslide in a village in the coastal Raigad district’s Mahad tehsil on Thursday and 27 in Satara, as per officials. The landslide in Raigad district took place near Talai village in Mahad tehsil on Thursday evening.

Apart from the Raigad district, landslides were also reported in Ambeghar and Mirgaon villages in Satara during Thursday night. As per officials, as many as 379 villages in the district were affected due to heavy rains over the last three days and more than 5,000 people were shifted to safer places, as per the local administration. The death count in Satara rose to 28 by late Saturday evening while at least 14 persons are still reported to be missing.

Besides, Kohlapur and Sangli are the other two worst flood-affected areas in Maharashtra. According to reports, more than 75,000 people have been evacuated and shifted from Kohlapur. The district has reported 7 deaths so far.

In a video shared by ANI on Saturday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) can be seen airlifting relief materials and NDRF personnel in continuation of flood relief efforts in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted relief materials and NDRF personnel in continuation of flood relief efforts in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/gntNE7pMKn — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Reports suggest that Taliye is another area that has been hit hard by the incessant rains in the state. Here the toll from landslides and flooding went up to 112 on Saturday. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye on July 24 (Saturday) to take stock of the situation. He assured assistance to the people affected by the floods in the area.

“You have faced a major tragedy. Hence, right now, you just need to take care of yourself. Leave the rest to the Government. We will ensure that everyone is rehabilitated and compensated for their losses”, assured CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to the people of Taliye Village. pic.twitter.com/FzxAYQld4n — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 24, 2021

The Maharashtra government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who have been killed in the landslides caused by incessant rains in the state. The injured will be treated in hospitals at government expense, the statement from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office said.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced ₹5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. The state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed pain on the loss of lives and said would provide assistance to the affected.