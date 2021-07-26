Monday, July 26, 2021
Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal may turn into gold, Chinese weightlifter to undergo dope test: Reports

An ANI report quoting sources said, “Hou has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening."

China's Zhihui Hou (Center) won the gold medal, with India's Mirabai Chanu securing the second spot in Tokyo Games
China’s Zhihui Hou who won the women’s 49kg weightlifting gold has been asked to undergo a doping test by the authorities at the Tokyo Games. If Zhihui fails the test, it would make Mirabai the first woman ever to win a Gold medal in weightlifting for India.

There will be an adverse analytical finding to figure out if there was anything adverse in her first sample. The authorities will also check if Zhihu had given an undertaking for medicines before the Games.

Zhihu had set a new Olympic record of 94kg in Snatch, followed by 116 in Clean and Jerk for another Olympic record. Whereas, India’s Mirabai lifted 87 in snatch and successfully lifted 115 in Clean and Jerk.

PM Modi congratulates Chanu

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday, finished second in the 49kg category of weightlifting to secure a silver medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Mirabai Chanu. “Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian,” he said in a Tweet. 

In 2018 too, PM Modi had heaped praises for Chanu on winning the Khel Ratna award.

Pay
