On July 10, a case of vandalism at Shiv Temple came to light in Saroud Village, Ahmedgarh, district Malerkotla in Punjab. The Hindu community protested against the miscreants who damaged Shivling and other idols in the temple. They have demanded strict action against the culprits. The incident that took place on the intervening night of July 9 and July 10 was reported by Former Captain Paramjit Kumar, who has been taking care of the temple.

As per reports, when Kumar went to the temple with his family to open the temple’s gates, they noticed that the Shivling had been vandalized, and a part of it was lying outside. He immediately informed the Police. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amandeep Singh Brar and SP Harpreet Singh Hundal reached to spot to take stock of the matter. A case has been registered against unknown persons, and an investigation has been initiated.

Hindu organizations, on the other hand, have started a hunger strike near the temple. Heavy police force under the supervision of DSP Sandeep Wadera, DSP Amargarh Rajan Sharma, SHO Harmesh Singh, SHO Vinnarjit Singh, and station in-charge Harmeet Singh has been deployed in the area.

While talking to OpIndia, Aman Thapar, district President Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Malerkotla, said that an unknown person vandalized Bhagwan Nandi’s idol and Shivlinga in the temple. He added, “The administration has locked the temple premises. We demand that the Police take quick action in the matter and arrest the culprits.”

Thapar further added that such incidents are increasing in Punjab. Recently, the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib was reported in the state. “It is an attempt to cause disharmony among communities in the state,” he added. Some villagers alleged that the damage might have been caused by the animals but according to Thapar, the culprits possibly used a sharp instrument to cause the damage.

Vijay Dholewal, Dharam Pracharak, Bajrang Dal Sangrur said Hindus have always welcomed other religions, but now Hindu places of worship are being targeted. “It is an ancient temple. The Hindu community is outraged. Police said that they would investigate and arrest the miscreants soon, but only time will tell if the culprits get arrested.” He further added that such incidents are not good for religious harmony in the region, and Police should act quickly to arrest the culprits.

A case was registered under Section 295(a) and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. SP Hundal was quoted by Jagran saying that the Police are investigating the matter seriously and the truth of the matter will come out soon.