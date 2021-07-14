Looking for a new prospect to pin the blame of inefficiency on, the Aam Aadmi Party had accused the Haryana government of causing the water crisis in the national capital. AAP leader and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha had even threatened to move the Supreme Court against the Haryana government for allegedly not releasing Delhi’s “legitimate share” of water. However, the Haryana CM ML Khattar has denied the charges, saying they have not blocked a single drop of water meant for Delhi.

Reacting to AAP’s frivolous claims, the Haryana CM lashed out at the Delhi government for covering their incompetency with incessant advertising. “Delhi CM has a habit of promoting & praising himself. We’re releasing water as per SC’s order. Not a single drop of water is being held. We require 1.5 times more drinking water but we give it to them. Delhi & Haryana aren’t different, we’re neighbours,” remarked ML Khattar during a media interaction.

Taking a potshot at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Khattar said, “They blame Haryana for everything. If there is pollution, they blame Haryana for it. When they don’t have reasons to explain something, they blame Haryana. If they can’t handle Delhi, they should give it to Haryana, we will govern Delhi too.”

Not missing the opportunity, Khattar also reminded Kejriwal of the artificial oxygen requirement created by the Delhi government amidst the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “They did the same thing regarding oxygen as well… They got 700 metric tons, we got 282 metric tons despite having a population of 2.9 crores. We had more patients than them, more hospitals, our area was more, people from Delhi were also coming to us for treatment…,” he added.

This comes in the backdrop of Haryana itself facing heavy water scarcity. “It is a matter of great regret that the Haryana government is being criticized by Delhi, despite making positive efforts and following the orders of the Supreme Court,” said a Haryana government spokesperson.

AAP filed a petition in SC

In May, the Delhi government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that Haryana was not providing the full share of water to Delhi. However, the petition was disposed of on the basis of a report by a committee chaired by the secretary of Jal Shakti Ministry.

AAP threatens Haryana government

Alleging the water shortage to be BJP’s conspiracy, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday threatened the Haryana government, “If Delhi’is rightful portion of water is not released in 24 hours, the water connection of the Delhi BJP chief’s house will be stopped.”

दिल्लीवालों का BJP को 24 घंटे का ULTIMATUM‼️



“दिल्ली के हक़ का पानी नहीं दिया गया तो हम BJP President Adesh Gupta के घर का Water Connection काट देंगे!”



Haryana सरकार ने जानबूझ कर Delhi आने वाले पानी को रोक रखा है।



BJP की इस घटिया राजनीति को सहा नहीं जाएगा- @Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/SqD0HfemNJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 10, 2021

“The Haryana government has been repeatedly stalling Delhi”s water and we have to very often go to the HC or the SC. Stopping water connection is the only way to bring the BJP on the right track,” he added.

It is imperative to note that this is not the first time that the Delhi government knocked on the doors of the court to accuse Haryana of Delhi’s water crisis. However, all the earlier petitions were also disposed of by the Supreme Court as the water shortage in Delhi was totally due to the internal mismanagement of Delhi with Haryana having no role to play in it.