Model recieves death, rape threats after exposing Raj Kundra

On Thursday (June 22), model Sagarika Shona Suman claimed that she has been receiving death and rape threats following her revelations about Raj Kundra. The model had accused Kundra of forcing her to participate in nude auditions.

In a video statement, Suman emphasised, “I am disturbed and depressed because I am getting calls from different online platforms. They are threatening me. I am getting threats of death and rape. People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done.” She says she has been receiving abusive calls on Whatsapp and Messenger apps. The actress added, “They are threatening me and accusing me of shutting down their business. They even said that you people watch porn films that’s why we are making it.”

The model said that she is fearful about her life and will file a police complaint on Friday (July 23). Suman has conceded that Raj Kundra asked her to audition for a web series in the nude. She said, “In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat, who offered me a web series produced by Kundra. When I joined the video call, he demanded a nude audition that I refused. Kundra had ties with a London-based company that streamed porn on a mobile app called ‘Hotshots.’

Arrest of Raj Kundra in pornography case

On Monday (July 19), actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged role in creating and publishing pornographic films on some mobile applications. As per reports, he had appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch for questioning, after which he was placed under arrest. Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress, please.”