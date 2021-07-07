43 leaders will be inducted into the newly expanded cabinet later today. The oath ceremony will take place later in the evening at 6 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Here is the full list of new ministers:

Narayan Rane Sarbananda Sonowal Dr Virendra Kumar Jyotiraditya Scindia Ramchandra Prasad Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Kiren Rijiju Raj Kumar Singh Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya Bhupender Yadav Parshottam Rupala G. Kishan Reddy Anurag Singh Thakur Pankaj Choudhary Anupriya Singh Patel Satya Pal Singh Baghel Rajeev Chandrasekhar Shobha Karandlaje Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Darshana Vikram Jardosh Meenakshi Lekhi Annapurna Devi A Narayanaswamy Kaushal Kishore Ajay Bhatt B. L Verma Ajay Kumar Chauhan Devusinh Bhagwanth Khuba Kapil Moreshwar Patil Pratima Bhowmik Subhas Sarkar Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Bharati Pravin Pawar Bishweswar Tudu Shantanu Thakur Manjupara Mahendrabhai John Barla L. Murugan Nisith Pramanik

Earlier today, as many as 12 ministers tendered their resignations.

Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Pratap Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

The list of 43 new ministers that will take oath today also includes few existing ministers like Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri etc. That is because, they are being promoted to cabinet rank from their existing positions as ministers of state. The oaths for cabinet ministers and ministers of states are taken differently. As a result, when a minister of state is elevated to the cabinet rank, they need to take oath again.