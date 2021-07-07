Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Updated:

Team Modi: Here is the list of 43 leaders who would take an oath today in the new cabinet

The oath ceremony for the newly inducted ministers will take place at 6 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan

OpIndia Staff
Team Modi: List of 43 leaders who will take oath today
639

43 leaders will be inducted into the newly expanded cabinet later today. The oath ceremony will take place later in the evening at 6 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Here is the full list of new ministers:

  1. Narayan Rane
  2. Sarbananda Sonowal
  3. Dr Virendra Kumar
  4. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
  8. Kiren Rijiju
  9. Raj Kumar Singh
  10. Hardeep Singh Puri
  11. Mansukh Mandaviya
  12. Bhupender Yadav
  13. Parshottam Rupala
  14. G. Kishan Reddy
  15. Anurag Singh Thakur
  16. Pankaj Choudhary
  17. Anupriya Singh Patel
  18. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
  19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  20. Shobha Karandlaje
  21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
  22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
  23. Meenakshi Lekhi
  24. Annapurna Devi
  25. A Narayanaswamy
  26. Kaushal Kishore
  27. Ajay Bhatt
  28. B. L Verma
  29. Ajay Kumar
  30. Chauhan Devusinh
  31. Bhagwanth Khuba
  32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
  33. Pratima Bhowmik
  34. Subhas Sarkar
  35. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
  36. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
  37. Bharati Pravin Pawar
  38. Bishweswar Tudu
  39. Shantanu Thakur
  40. Manjupara Mahendrabhai
  41. John Barla
  42. L. Murugan
  43. Nisith Pramanik

Earlier today, as many as 12 ministers tendered their resignations.

  1. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare
  2. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development
  3. Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
  4. Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers 
  5. Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development
  6. Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology
  7. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment
  8. Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change
  9. Pratap Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  10. Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti
  11. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications
  12. Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

The list of 43 new ministers that will take oath today also includes few existing ministers like Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri etc. That is because, they are being promoted to cabinet rank from their existing positions as ministers of state. The oaths for cabinet ministers and ministers of states are taken differently. As a result, when a minister of state is elevated to the cabinet rank, they need to take oath again.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

